Turn succulent, slow-roasted pork into crispy medianoche sandwiches

By Alejandra Ramos
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePernil, Puerto Rican slow-cooked pork shoulder, is a perfect culinary example of the saying "slow and steady wins the race." The long and low-temp cooking method makes the pork impossibly tender and juicy while rendering the skin irresistibly crispy. Food and lifestyle expert Alejandra Ramos is joining TODAY to share her family recipe for the most amazing pernil and turns the leftovers into crisp, cheesy, pork-filled medianoche sandwiches.

