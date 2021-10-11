CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denmark Tech, Savannah River Remediation renew agreement

Savannah River Remediation, Savannah River Site’s liquid waste contractor, has reaffirmed a memorandum of understanding with Denmark Technical College. The renewed memorandum, signed Sept. 28, continues a partnership that includes internships and mentoring programs between SRR and Denmark Tech, S.C.’s only historically Black technical college. Denmark Tech provides students with internships in areas including welding, training and nursing, while SRR provides transportation for students to the site as well as recommendations to improve Denmark Teach’s STEAM curriculum and “boot camps” to prepare students for industrial and nuclear work environments.

