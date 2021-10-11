CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Straight Up Abilities welcomes students of all abilities

Straight Up Abilities is a professional performance art training program that helps students of all abilities gain confidence, have fun, and dance!

Robin Olive, founder, and CEO of the Los Angeles-based small business wanted to create a space where students with intellectual or physical disabilities could be themselves while also living out their passions and dreams.

"When I dance, I feel like I'm a superstar," says one of the dance school's students, John Tucker.

