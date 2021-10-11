CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cars

Rare Rides Icons: Daimler’s Flagship Cars and the DS420 Limousine, Elder Statesman

By Corey Lewis
Truth About Cars
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWelcome to Rare Rides Icons, a spinoff of Rare Rides where we take a more in-depth look at those particularly interesting cars throughout history. Today’s large and luxurious Icon is the first time we present a Daimler in this series. The DS420 was the flagship of the brand; a car for heads of state. And in fact over 50 years after its introduction, it’s still in use as an official state limousine in several nations.

www.thetruthaboutcars.com

Comments / 0

Related
Biloxi Sun Herald

Daimler’s trucks, luxury cars to go their separate ways

Shareholders in Daimler AG, maker of Mercedes-Benz luxury cars, on Friday approved the spinoff of the company's truck division, a move intended to let the world's largest maker of trucks react faster to change and focus on the new low-emission technologies transforming the automotive industry. The voting at an online...
ECONOMY
Truth About Cars

Rare Rides: The 1980 Sbarro Super Eight, Not Your Standard Hatchback

The Eighties were the decade that saw the dawn of the hot hatchback. Today’s little red hatchback is really very hot, because it’s entirely a Ferrari 308 underneath. Called the Super Eight, the ride you see here was a custom creation of Francisco Sbarro, whose work we featured for the first time the other day in the Berlingo Calao. While that van-cum-beach vehicle was meant for windsurfing and general leisure, the Super Eight was built to perform while looking fairly common.
HOME & GARDEN
Fortune

Daimler tackles the dirty secret behind clean cars

This story highlights Daimler, which earned the No. 6 spot on Fortune‘s 2021 Change the World list. Geologists say the fate of the world’s low-carbon future rests with six metals. Of those, cobalt may be the most precious and the most controversial. The heat-resistant metal has a melting point of...
CARS
Truth About Cars

‘Made in America Auto Index’ Gives Ford Mustang GT the Crown

Annual automotive-content indexes have grown in popularity since trade restrictions and tariffs have become increasingly relevant issues. But they’re usually pretty generic, often providing the broad strokes of product origin while placing a few cars housing the most regional content on a pedestal. Not so with the Kogod School of Business’ 2021 Made in America Auto Index. While the metrics used are a little different from what’s found elsewhere, it offers a more comprehensive data set than other catalogs.
CARS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Small Cars#Jaguar Cars#New Cars#Rare Rides Icons#Icon#Daimler Maybach#British#A Royal Warrant#Rolls Royce#De#Dk400
dallassun.com

The Iconic Side of Thrill: The New BMW 3 Series Gran Limousine Iconic Edition Launched in India

Gurugram (Haryana), [India], October 14 (ANI/ Business Wire India): BMW India has launched the new BMW 3 Series Gran Limousine Iconic Edition in the country. Locally-produced at BMW Group Plant Chennai exclusively for the Indian market, the car is available in both petrol and diesel variants at all BMW India dealerships from today onwards. The long-wheelbase 'Gran Limousine' Iconic Edition is the latest addition to the BMW 3 Series family. It is the long-wheelbase version of the highly successful BMW 3 Series. It has been launched in India considering the clientele's preference for long sedans. The new BMW 3 Series Gran Limousine Iconic Edition takes on the position of the longest, most spacious and comfortable car in its segment and sets a new benchmark in the class. It offers sportiness, comfort and innovations exclusively for the Indian market. Vikram Pawah, President, BMW Group India said, "BMW India will celebrate this festive season with the launch of three fascinating limited editions across its product range. The 3 Series Gran Limousine has set a new standard in luxury with its elongated design, enhanced space, luxurious comfort and dynamic performance. We are delighted to present the new BMW 3 Series Gran Limousine Iconic Edition with an enhanced, unique and captivating character. It delivers sheer driving pleasure and indulges in superlative luxury, making it a perfect choice for individuals as well as their families. Limited units of this 'Iconic Edition' Gran Limousine are tailored with an innovative proposition that will attract young, progressive Indians who want a perfect combination of sporty performance and higher practicality for family usage in this segment." The new BMW 3 Series Gran Limousine Iconic Edition blends the joy of driving and the outstanding comfort of an extremely spacious sedan. The grandeur rises many notches higher, thanks to a modern design with a larger, elongated body and bigger rear doors. Due to the extended wheelbase, there is more room to unwind, more legroom for rear passengers and a pleasant seating experience even on long journeys. The powerful engine ensures thrilling performance and acceleration. The long list of indulgence features such as BMW Iconic Glow Kidney Grille, Exclusive Crystal Gear Shift Knob, Rear Seat Headrest Cushion, Panorama Glass Sunroof, Comfort Seats in front, bespoke 'Vernasca' leather upholstery, luxurious rear seat, Parking Assist with Reverse Assist, Ambient Lighting, BMW Live Cockpit Professional and Wireless Charging adds to its appeal. The new BMW 3 Series Gran Limousine Iconic Edition is available in one diesel variant (BMW 320Ld Luxury Line) and one petrol variant (BMW 330Li Luxury Line) which are locally produced. The ex-showroom prices are - BMW 330Li Iconic Edition : INR 53,50,000BMW 320Ld Iconic Edition : INR 54,90,000 Price prevailing at the time of invoicing will be applicable. Ex-showroom prices inclusive of GST (incl. compensation cess) as applicable but exclude Road Tax, Tax Collected at Source (TCS), RTO statutory taxes/fees, other local tax cess levies and insurance. Price/options are subject to change without prior notice. For further information, contact an authorised BMW dealer.
CARS
Truth About Cars

Abandoned History: The Cadillac Cimarron, a Good Mercedes-Benz Competitor

Sometimes car companies get a bit carried away with a new idea that, for a myriad of reasons, doesn’t translate so well in its execution. Toyota (and other Japanese companies) did exactly this when they invested in the very unsuccessful line of WiLL cars and other consumer products in the early 2000s.
CARS
MotorTrend Magazine

Is a Cummins R2.8 Diesel Engine Right for This ’69 Toyota Land Cruiser FJ55?

Four Wheeler Reader, Curtis: My FJ55 Needs a New Powerplant!. In 1988 I purchased a 1969 Toyota Land Cruiser FJ55 when I lived in Wyoming and worked for the Indian Health Service. It got 100 miles per quart of oil at the time, but it would go anywhere under any conditions and cost me only $600, plus a lot of parts to repair it. I rebuilt the venerable but somewhat underpowered F engine in about 1992. That was 30 years ago. It has served me well, but it's showing its age.
CARS
Robb Report

The $9.6 Million Bugatti Centodieci Is One Step Closer to Production

One of the most exclusive Bugattis of all time is almost ready to take its place on the starting line. The French supercar specialists announced on Friday that the $9.6 mill Centodieci has completed hot-weather testing. With that hurdle out of the way, series production of the 1-of-10 hypercar is on pace to begin next year. First announced in the summer of 2019, the company’s latest limited-edition model is both a celebration of its history—“Centodieci” is Italian for 110, the marque’s age at the time it was announced—and a specific homage to the EB110. Not only was that vehicle one of the...
CARS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Afghanistan
Country
Denmark
Country
Malaysia
Country
Sweden
NewsBreak
Cars
Truth About Cars

Rare Rides: Bertone by Any Other Name, the 1979 Volvo 262C

Today’s Rare Ride is an example of the first time Bertone added heaps of Italian build quality to an ordinary Volvo midsize. We’ve covered Bertone’s second effort (the 780) long ago, so it’s past time we talk 262C. Though Volvo fancies itself upscale today, the company was not a luxury...
CARS
Truth About Cars

2022 Ford Mustang V8 Will Be Down on Power

Ford will be reducing output for the 2022 Mustang GT and Mach 1 coupe. Both models will have 10 fewer horsepower and 10 fewer pound-feet of torque than the previous model year, with the culprit being emission compliance. Changes reportedly only pertain to the 5.0-liter Coyote V8. That means EcoBoost...
CARS
Truth About Cars

Rare Rides: The 2003 GMC Yukon 2500 XL, a Quadrasteer Experience

Today’s Rare Ride coverage was prompted when your author saw an unusual pickup truck on the roads of Cincinnati. The truck in question was a black Sierra Denali from the early 2000s, with a telltale feature on its rear fenders: little lights on either side. Let’s talk Quadrasteer. Quadrasteer was...
CARS
Truth About Cars

2021 Ford Mustang Mach-E GT First Drive – What’s Wrong With a Four-Door Muscle Car?

Remember that scene in the famed 1968 shoot-em-up Bullitt where Detective Bullitt, after surviving a harrowing car chase up and down the streets of San Francisco, a chase that ended in the fiery deaths of some black-suited bad guys in a Dodge, went and picked up his Saint Bernards from the dog groomer and then took his daughter and her boyfriend to lacrosse practice in his four-door Mustang GT crossover electric vehicle?
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Truth About Cars

Analysis: How Rivian Beat EVERYONE to Market With the First Electric Pickup

Barely a month has passed since Rivian’s CEO first posted pictures of the company’s fully certified, in-production R1T electric pickup rolling down the Normal, Illinois assembly line. The R1T is here, it’s real, and it’s got the blessing of the NHTSA, EPA, and CARB to prove it – but the fact that the R1T made it to production more-or-less as promised isn’t what I’m here to talk about today.
CARS
Robb Report

From a Lamborghini’s Roar to a Moët’s Pop: How Sound Became One of Luxury’s Most Powerful Tools

Nothing about the feeling of driving a Lamborghini is accidental. According to Maurizio Reggiani, the marque’s chief technical officer, the sensation springs directly from the noise of those 12 screaming cylinders. That high-pitched roar triggers excitement, a key component in a precisely calibrated chain of events that takes your ears, the car, then your stomach from zero to 60 in a little over two seconds. “When you are in a super-sports car, the sound becomes part of your emotions,” says Reggiani. “It becomes part of your perception of speed. If you hit the gas, you expect to hear a tremendous...
CARS
Best Life

The One Car You Should Never Buy Used, According to 2021 Data

Whether we're taking a trip to the grocery store three miles away or cruising 3,000 miles across the country, many of us depend on our cars to get us to our destinations safely. And while having a reliable car is key, it doesn't have to mean your car has to be shiny and new. Most people in the U.S. actually drive used cars, according to Statista, which reports that 39.3 million used cars were sold in the U.S. in 2020 compared to 14 million new cars.
BUYING CARS
Robb Report

Meet the HondaJet 2600, the First Light Jet Concept That Can Fly Across the US Nonstop

Honda Aviation Company is elevating the light jet to new heights—literally. The company, a subsidiary of the Japanese auto giant, debuted a new aircraft called the HondaJet 2600 Concept at the National Business Aviation Association’s BACE in Las Vegas on Tuesday. Although only a prototype, Honda says the aircraft will be able to fly across the entirety of the US at heights never before reached by a light jet. The company is touting three major advances with the HondaJet2600: an over-the-wing engine mount configuration, a carbon composite fuselage and improved Natural Laminar Flow technology on its nose and wings. Thanks to these...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE

Comments / 0

Community Policy