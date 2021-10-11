Haverford Man Named Director of B.Labs, a Unique Life Science Research Facility

Matthew Burkhardt Image via B.LABS.

Matthew F. Burkhardt , a Haverford native, has been named the first director of the new life sciences incubator B.Labs, a partnership between the Pennsylvania Biotechnology Center of Bucks County and Brandywine Realty Trust , writes John George for Philadelphia Business Journal.

B.Labs open in University City in January.

B.Labs will have innovation, collaboration and research space for startup, early stage, and established life sciences companies.

The facility provides 50,000 square feet of lab, office and meeting space. It also has a 10,000 square-foot event space.

“I’m thrilled to return to Philadelphia and take on this opportunity to launch B.Labs at Cira Centre,” Burkhardt said. “This is a game-changing initiative for the Pennsylvania Biotech Center and Brandywine Realty Trust that will help life science companies grow and succeed in Philadelphia.”

Burkhardt was an independent biotechnology consultant and chairman of the scientific and medical advisory board of the Schinzel-Giedion Syndrome Foundation in the United Kingdom.

Previously, he worked with a drug discovery and development company, RxCelerate.

Burkhardt was also at Merck and iPerian/True North Therapeutics, working on discovery and development programs for central nervous system disorders.

Read more at the Philadelphia Business Journal about Matthew F. Burkhardt being named to head the new life sciences incubator, B.Lab.