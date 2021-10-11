CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Philadelphia, PA

Haverford Man Named Director of B.Labs, a Unique Life Science Research Facility

DELCO.Today
DELCO.Today
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0PUWwQ_0cNjmywV00
Matthew BurkhardtImage via B.LABS.

Matthew F. Burkhardt , a Haverford native, has been named the first director of the new life sciences incubator B.Labs, a partnership between the Pennsylvania Biotechnology Center of Bucks County and Brandywine Realty Trust, writes John George for Philadelphia Business Journal.

B.Labs open in University City in January.

B.Labs will have innovation, collaboration and research space for startup, early stage, and established life sciences companies.

The facility provides 50,000 square feet of lab, office and meeting space.  It also has a 10,000 square-foot event space.

“I’m thrilled to return to Philadelphia and take on this opportunity to launch B.Labs at Cira Centre,” Burkhardt said. “This is a game-changing initiative for the Pennsylvania Biotech Center and Brandywine Realty Trust that will help life science companies grow and succeed in Philadelphia.”

Burkhardt was an independent biotechnology consultant and chairman of the scientific and medical advisory board of the Schinzel-Giedion Syndrome Foundation in the United Kingdom.

Previously, he worked with a drug discovery and development company, RxCelerate.

Burkhardt was also at Merck and iPerian/True North Therapeutics, working on discovery and development programs for central nervous system disorders.

Read more at the Philadelphia Business Journal about Matthew F. Burkhardt being named to head the new life sciences incubator, B.Lab.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Arkansas Business

UA Research Institute Names Ranu Jung Executive Director

The University of Arkansas in Fayetteville announced Ranu Jung will be the founding executive director of the university’s $194 million Institute for Integrative and Innovative Research (I3R). Jung has been the head of the Department of Biomedical Engineering at Florida International University since 2011. She will start at I3R in...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
albuquerqueexpress.com

Grand Opening of the Panacea Life Sciences Cannabinoid Research Center at Colorado State University

Made possible by a $1.5 million gift from CSU alumna and Panacea Life Sciences CEO, Leslie Buttorff, the center boasts state-of-the-art chemical separation and analysis instrumentation that will enable foundational research in the chemistry of cannabinoids. GOLDEN, CO / ACCESSWIRE / October 14, 2021 / Exactus, Inc. (OTCQB:EXDI), soon to...
COLORADO STATE
talkbusiness.net

University of Arkansas announces founding director of ‘I3R’ research facility

Ranu Jung, professor and chair of the Florida International University Department of Biomedical Engineering in Miami, is the founding director of the University of Arkansas’ $89 million Institute for Integrative and Innovative Research (I3R). UA officials announced the hire in a news release Wednesday (Oct. 13). Jung will begin in December.
COLLEGES
prweek.com

Kezar Life Sciences names Jain as IR, external affairs VP

SAN FRANCISCO: Kezar Life Sciences, a biotechnology company developing treatments for patients with autoimmune diseases and cancers, has hired Gitanjali Jain as VP of investor relations and external affairs. Jain will lead Kezar's investor relations, public relations, and scientific communications efforts, the company said on Wednesday. Jain previously worked as...
BUSINESS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Haverford, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Business
Haverford, PA
Business
County
Philadelphia, PA
City
Philadelphia, PA
Philadelphia, PA
Business
The Press

Igor DaCruz, Managing Director, Life Sciences

Runway Growth Capital LLC Expands Life Sciences Origination Team with Appointment of Silicon Valley Bank Veteran, Igor DaCruz. WOODSIDE, Calif., Oct. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Runway Growth Capital LLC ("Runway" or the "Company"), a leading provider of growth loans to both venture and non-venture backed companies seeking an alternative to raising equity, announced today that it has hired Igor DaCruz as Managing Director to continue to expand the company's Life Sciences Origination team.
BUSINESS
The Associated Press

Steve Kurzeja Named Chief Revenue Officer of Life Sciences Tech Innovator P360

PISCATAWAY TOWNSHIP, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 6, 2021-- P360, a leading developer of technology for life sciences companies, today announced that veteran pharmaceutical industry executive Steve Kurzeja was appointed the company’s first chief revenue officer (CRO). The fast-growing technology innovator, which to date has experienced 50% Year-Over-Year growth, will rely on Kurzeja to drive better integration and alignment between all of the organization’s revenue-related functions including sales, marketing and customer experience.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
Axios

Associate Research Director

• Develop presentations, whitepapers and other content that positions CBRE as the dominant voice in the industry and market. • Interact with leadership and sales professionals within CBRE, as well as key clients in the market. • Create and maintain high levels of business engagement for research initiatives. • Support,...
MARKETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Biotech#Life Sciences#Startup#Brandywine Realty Trust#Rxcelerate#Merck#Iperian#True North Therapeutics
holtvilletribune.com

Scripps Family Donates $6M Toward New Marine Science Research Facility

University of California, San Diego announced the gift of $6 million from members of the Scripps family to support a new facility dedicated to research, discovery and education in the field of marine biodiversity and conservation at Scripps Institution of Oceanography. The Marine Conservation and Technology Facility, currently under construction...
SAN DIEGO, CA
kennetttimes.com

Santos named Director, Research and Conservation at Longwood Gardens

Longwood Gardens announced Wednesday the appointment of Kate Santos, Ph.D., as Director, Research and Conservation, to lead the organization’s science-based activities, strategically driving excellence in research, conservation, land stewardship, and ecology with local, national, and global impact. Santos comes to the position having 15 years of experience leading for-profit business...
LONGWOOD, FL
ucsd.edu

Scripps Family Members Gift $6 Million for Naming of New Facility to Support Marine Biodiversity Research and Education

The Ted and Jean Scripps Marine Conservation and Technology Facility to open at Scripps Institution of Oceanography in Spring 2022. The University of California San Diego today announced the gift of $6 million from members of the Scripps family to support the naming of a new facility dedicated to research, discovery and education in the field of marine biodiversity and conservation at Scripps Institution of Oceanography.
SAN DIEGO, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Medical & Biotech
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Science
Business Wire

Life Science Logistics Announces New Indiana Facility, Entry Into Raleigh-Durham to Meet Coast-to-Coast Demand

DALLAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--After years of unrelenting demand for FDA-regulated, controlled-temperature storage and distribution of pharmaceuticals and medical devices, Life Science Logistics (LSL), a leading, national provider of healthcare supply chain solutions, today announced the company will open another multi-client facility near Indianapolis in January 2022, creating 50-100 jobs and planting a larger flag for LSL in the U.S. distribution “hub” city.
BUSINESS
DELCO.Today

Chestnut Hill College’s Harry Potter Academic Conference Celebrates 10 Years of Scholarship

Patrick McCauley, Associate Professor of Religious Studies and Philosophy, and Karen Wendling, Associate Professor of Chemistry and Chair of the Center for Natural & Behavioral Sciences. Chestnut Hill College’s Annual Harry Potter Academic Conference will mark its tenth anniversary this year, taking place on Friday, October 15th and Saturday, October...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
DELCO.Today

DELCO.Today

Delaware County, PA
5K+
Followers
5K+
Post
932K+
Views
ABOUT

DELCO.Today is a new and unique journal sharing positive, upbeat news and content about Delaware County, PA's businesses, economic development, community, and culture. DELCO.Today operates differently from traditional media outlets such as publishing original content in a blog-style form, summarized and curated news or information from other news and media outlets, and partners with local businesses and organizations to turn their news into stories. DELCO.Today is the ideal publication to follow and consume if you are someone who lives, works, plays, or visits Delaware County.

 https://delco.today/

Comments / 0

Community Policy