Delaware County, PA

Reason Returning to Delaware County’s Frenzied Housing Market

 4 days ago

This home for sale in Newtown Square is asking $695,000.Image via Keller Williams Realtor Jamie Kerezsi.

The chaos of the Delaware County real estate market and the high priced sacrifices people would make to match home prices is slowing down, writes Kennedy Rose for the Philadelphia Business Journal.

 Lately, there have been fewer closed deals and out-of-sight home prices are falling as buyers become more “level-headed,” says Realtor Jamie Kerezsi  with Keller Williams in Media.

Kereszi  is seeing more price reductions on listed homes.  Buyers are making fewer cash offers.

 Appraisals are also keeping prices more realistic. Last year, a home appraised at $350,000 but selling at $450,000 could still get buyers, Kerezsi said.

“The chaos of way over is dwindling,” she said.

That said, there are still more buyers than seller in the market.

Closed sales fell in Delaware County in August, with 743 deals closed in the county, down 5.2% from the previous year.  New pending sales also fell 4% to 803 in August.

 The county had the smallest price growth last year of any county in the region.

The area of the Rose Tree Media School District remains the most popular home-buying area . Media, Havertown, Middletown and Springfield are also popular.

Read more at Philadelphia Business Journal about a cool down in the Delaware County housing market.

Malvern Bank House of the Week: Charming Stone Farmhouse in Media

A charming stone farmhouse on a perfectly manicured 4.34-acre lot with six bedrooms and four bathrooms is available for sale in Media. The main level of the home is highlighted by the custom-designed chef’s kitchen with bi-level granite counters, deep single sink, stainless appliances under cabinet lighting, and a walk-in vestibule pantry with mini fridge and access to the rear patio.
MEDIA, PA
193 Townhouses Proposed for Former Sleighton School Property

The abandoned Sleighton Farm SchoolImage via Pete Bannan, Daily Times. An application to build 193 townhomes on 80 acres of the former Sleighton School property is being considered by the Board of Supervisors of Edgmont Township and Middletown Council, writes Pete Bannan for the Daily Times.
Obesity in Pennsylvania: Nearly One-Third of Residents in 2020 Self-Reported Being Dangerously Overweight

Pennsylvania's self-reported data on obesity in residents continue to rise. Obesity in Pennsylvania rose again in 2020, now encompassing nearly a third of Commonwealth residents. Taylor Allen covered the trend, self-reported by residents, for AXIOS. According to 2020 data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), more than...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Local PA Farmers Have Decreed 2021 as the Year of the Mushroom

Image via Creative Commons. Farmers in Chester County have dubbed 2021 the Year of the Mushroom, writes Doug Ohlemeier for Produce Business. Retailers such as Whole Foods are predicting mushrooms will be one of the top trending foods of the year. Also, mushrooms are currently getting great press, owing to the numerous benefits they bring, including high nutritional value and high immunity-boosting properties.
CHESTER COUNTY, PA
