NHL

Watch to win a pair of Nashville Predators tickets!

WKRN
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the article1. Sponsors. This watch to win call in sweepstakes (“Sweepstakes”) is sponsored by WKRN-TV (“Station”), 441 Murfreesboro Pike, Nashville, TN 37210, and Nashville Predators 209 10th Avenue South Suite 222 Nashville, TN 37203 (collectively, the “Sponsor(s)”). This Sweepstakes is void where taxed, restricted, or prohibited and is subject to all local, state, and federal laws. By entering this Sweepstakes, each entrant accepts and agrees to be bound by these Official Rules and the decisions of the Sponsor(s), which shall be final and not subject to appeal.

www.wkrn.com

FanSided

Nashville Predators: Let the Reign of Juuse Saros Begin

Sometimes you just have a feeling that you may have experienced something for the last time, something that you hold dear. On May 10, 2021, when Pekka Rinne celebrated his shutout victory and took his skate around Bridgestone Arena for what would be the last of his career, there was not a dry eye in the arena. On that day, Nashville Predators fans witnessed the end of an era.
NHL
Columbia Daily Herald

5 can't-miss Nashville Predators home games for 2021-22 season

For the first time in three seasons, barring unforeseen circumstances, the Nashville Predators will play 40 home games at Bridgestone Arena and one at Nissan Stadium. The plan is to play in front of fans, too, though still with COVID-19 protocols in place. Fans in the stands will see plenty...
NHL
Austin American-Statesman

Seattle Kraken at Nashville Predators odds, picks and prediction

The Seattle Kraken (0-1-0) face the Nashville Predators (0-0-0) Thursday at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville. Puck drop is scheduled for 8 p.m. ET. Below, we look at the Kraken vs. Predators odds and lines, and make our expert NHL picks, predictions and bets. The Kraken made their highly-anticipated debut, and...
NHL
WKRN

Newsmaker: ‘Boo at the Zoo’ makes a return

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Nikki Burdine is joined in the News 2 studio by Cash and Carter, two six-month-old possums, as Nashville Grassmere zookeepers discuss ‘Boo at the Zoo’ making its grand return this weekend. ‘Boo at the Zoo’ is an annual Fall event held at the zoo that features...
NASHVILLE, TN
WKRN

Newsmaker: 52nd GMA Dove Awards

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Gospel Music Association’s Dove Awards will honor the best artists in the genre. Jackie Patillo, Executive Director of the Gospel Music Association, joined News 2’s Nickelle Smith over the phone on News 2 at 11 to discuss the event. “We’ve got limited seats available. [Anyone...
NASHVILLE, TN
WKRN

Newsmaker: Aggressive Drivers

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – All day Thursday, News 2 is taking a look at “Aggressive Drivers”. Traffic fatalities are higher compared to this time last year. More specifically, there have been 110 more traffic fatalities in Tennessee so far in 2021 compared to 2020. When looking at the Nashville district,...
NASHVILLE, TN
