Presidential Election

Czech election: here’s what could happen next

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePRAGUE (Reuters) – The Czech Republic finds itself after Saturday’s election in the unusual position of having a combined opposition majority and a billionaire prime minister who has yet to give up attempts at forming a new cabinet. And President Milos Zeman is in intensive care due to complications caused...

