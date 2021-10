A foggy morning will turn into a beautiful, partly sunny Friday in Portland, sans rain for the first time all week. It’s 46 degrees at Portland International Airport at 6 a.m. Friday morning, and patchy fog is expected to sit over the metro area until 11 a.m. The clouds will gradually clear for a breeze and high near 65 degrees Friday afternoon — the warmest temperature all week. The fog will roll back in Friday night as temperatures lower to 44 degrees.

PORTLAND, OR ・ 12 HOURS AGO