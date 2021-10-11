CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

‘Harriet the Spy’ Cast: Where Are They Now? Michelle Trachtenberg, Rosie O’Donnell and More

By Miranda Siwak
Us Weekly
Us Weekly
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=15xRm3_0cNjkzby00
Michelle Trachtenberg and Rosie O'Donnell in 'Harriet The Spy.' Paramount/Kobal/Shutterstock

Write it down! Nearly 25 years ago, Harriet the Spy adapted Louise Fitzhugh’s 1964 children’s novel of the same name as fans embraced Harriet’s curious nature and zest for adventure.

In the July 1996 flick, Harriet (Michelle Trachtenberg) is a precocious sixth-grader who’s destined to be a super-sleuth. She records all sorts of suspicious activity in her private notebook along with a running list of observations about everyone she knows. It all seems like harmless fun until one of her classmates finds her journal and exposes the middle schooler’s inner thoughts to the entire school. As everyone turns against her, Harriet resolves to exact revenge.

During the project, director Bronwen Hughes found working on the Nickelodeon picture with a plethora of child actors to be “utterly freeing.”

“[Kid actors] are so uncomplicated, if you pick the right ones that is, and I think we did,” Hughes recalled to Uproxx in May 2016. “If you want to try something completely different you just say so and they try it. As opposed to some more complicated personalities who when you say, ‘Let’s try something completely different,’ they go into a dark place of ‘Why are we trying something different? What’s wrong with me?’ It’s like I have to talk people off a cliff or something.”

The Canada native even noted her particular kinship and fondness with the young spy.

“I love Harriet because she has a vision and she has guts and she pursues her own pact and marches to her own drummer,” Hughes explained to Uproxx. “I love that character, I really do. The ultimate goody two shoes? No thank you. Don’t want that in anybody.”

Much like Hughes, Trachtenberg also has kept a piece of the film close to her heart as she often fondly looks back at her big break.

“I turned 10 years old on the first day of principal photography of Harriet this Spy,” Trachtenberg recalled to Entertainment Tonight in October 2021. “Rosie [O’Donnell] was my biggest supporter … There was a lot required of me. I’m extremely grateful for the experience.”

At the time, the Weeds alum noted that fans still reach out to her regarding the film’s impact on their own life.

“When I do look at social media, which is challenging, [I see] them coming in with, ‘You inspired my life. You made me become a writer,'” the New York native told ET. “All of those, just beautiful things.”

Since filming wrapped, the EuroTrip actress even kept a few key souvenirs from her time on the set of the Nickelodeon feature film.

“I still have her yellow, plastic binoculars that say ‘Harriet the Spy’ on my library consul with different books and memories. I also have the original book by Louise Fitzhugh on my desk to always inspire me,” Trachtenberg told Entertainment Weekly in November 2016. “My love of writing came from reading and being Harriet the Spy. Writing changes people’s worlds.”

For the film’s 20th anniversary, the Ice Princess star shared a throwback photo from the set via Instagram.

“Twenty years ago today, July 10th 1996, Harriet The Spy opened in theaters,” Trachtenberg captioned her social media upload in July 2016. “I was 10 years old, this was my first movie, and my dream come true. I will always be honored to have been the girl who brought #harriet to life. The time has come the walrus said…. #hts 📽🎬✏️📓🔎 “I want to see the whole world, and I want to write down everything!” ~ Harriet 💗.”

Scroll below to see what the Harriet the Spy cast has been up since their days filming the Nickelodeon picture:

Comments / 0

Related
Best Life

See Danny DeVito's Daughter, Who's Starring With Him on a New Show

If your parents are Danny DeVito and Rhea Perlman, we can only imagine it's hard to break away from the bright lights of Hollywood. And seemingly, the former couple's three children have all been lured. At one point or another, all of the DeVito-Perlman kids have dabbled in acting, but it was recently announced that their oldest child, 38-year-old Lucy DeVito, will be starring alongside her father on a new series. To see Lucy now and find out what she's working on with her dad, read on.
TV & VIDEOS
The Hollywood Reporter

Raven-Symone Says She “Got Catfished” When Asked to Join ‘The View’

Former The View hosts Raven-Symoné and Candace Cameron Bure say the way they were pitched to appear on the roundtable talk show did not align with their actual experiences once the cameras started rolling. In the most recent episode of The View: Behind the Table, the ABC News special podcast focusing on the long-running talk show, both former co-hosts opened up about how the show’s political bend complicated their desire to take and keep a seat at the table. When speaking to her own experience, Raven-Symoné likened the process of how she was pitched on what the show would be versus...
LOS ANGELES, CA
MovieWeb

Kevin Bacon Returns to His Friday the 13th Roots in Blumhouse's Conversion Camp Thriller

Kevin Bacon is stepping back into the horror genre after signing up for a new Blumhouse project to be directed by three time Oscar nominee John Logan. Kevin Bacon, who appeared in the original Friday The 13th, Hollow Man and You Should Have Left, will also executively produce the movie along with Scott Turner Schofield. The film is described as a tale of LGBTQIA+ empowerment which takes place in a gay conversion camp, and was written by Logan, who will be making his directorial debut on the feature. Currently, Theo Germaine is the only other star known to be cast in the untitled project.
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rosie O'donnell
Person
Michelle Trachtenberg
Person
Louise Fitzhugh
US Magazine

‘That Thing You Do!’ Cast: Where Are They Now? Tom Hanks, Charlize Theron and More

Simply wonderful! Since That Thing You Do! premiered in October 1996, fans haven’t been able to get enough of the movie — or its fictional boy band. Starring Tom Everett Scott, Ethan Embry, Steve Zahn, Liv Tyler and Charlize Theron, the film follows a Pennsylvania group originally called the Oneders (pronounced “wonders”) as they become an overnight success thanks to their hit song, also called “That Thing You Do!”
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Principal Photography#Journal#Uproxx#Harriet This Spy
MovieWeb

Watch Danny DeVito Get Pranked by Arnold Schwarzenegger Ahead of Twins 2 Filming

It's be a long time since the unlikely pairing of Arnold Schwarzenegger and Danny DeVito brought Twins to life under the direction of Ghostbusters helmer Ivan Reitman, and despite numerous rumors over the last three decades it seemed like we would never see the duo back together on screen for a sequel. However, last month it was made official that Triplets would be bringing the unlikely siblings back to the screens with a new brother in the form of Tracy Morgan - who seemingly signed on to replace the intended inclusion of Eddie Murphy - all under the direction of Reitman again.
MOVIES
digitalspy.com

Mom boss sheds new light on surprise cancellation

CBS sitcom Mom was suddenly cancelled back in February, and now a network chief has finally discussed the reasons why. The show, which first aired in 2013, followed mother daughter duo Bonnie (Allison Janney) and Christy Plunkett (Anna Faris), who try to overcome their addiction issues and attend Alcoholics Anonymous together.
TV SERIES
Deadline

Universal Pushes Dates For DreamWorks Toon ‘The Bad Guys’ & George Clooney-Julia Roberts Pic ‘Ticket To Paradise’

Universal has set new release dates for its anticipated films The Bad Guys and Ticket to Paradise. The former action comedy from DreamWorks Animation will open wide one week later than expected, on April 22, 2022, opposite Lionsgate’s Nicolas Cage comedy, The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent. The latter feature reuniting Oscar winners George Clooney and Julia Roberts moves back three weeks, opening wide on October 21, 2022, against an untitled feature from Paramount. The Bad Guys centers on a crew of animal outlaws, comprised of pickpocket Mr. Wolf (Sam Rockwell), safecracker Mr. Snake (Marc Maron), master-of-disguise Mr. Shark (Craig Robinson), short-fused “muscle” Mr. Piranha...
MOVIES
wmagazine.com

Madonna Admits She Regrets Turning Down Roles in Batman Returns and The Matrix

Everybody has regrets in life, even Madonna. Though of course, the iconic singer’s regrets are probably just a little bit different than that of the average person. In fact, they just so happen to involve some of the biggest movies of the last 50 years. While on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon on Thursday night, Madonna revealed some movie roles she was offered throughout her storied career that she still wishes she hadn’t passed up.
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Social Media
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Nickelodeon
NewsBreak
Instagram
Vogue Magazine

‘Friday Night Lights’ at 15: Where Is the Cast Now?

Believe it or not, Friday Night Lights turns 15 this Sunday, but the NBC family sports drama (which is streaming in its entirety on Netflix) still feels as relevant as it did when it first aired. Most of its stars, though, have moved on to greener pastures. Below, get all the details on what Coach Taylor, Tami, Lyla, Riggins, “Smash,” and all the rest of the Dillon gang have been up to since the show went off the air in 2011.
TV SERIES
Esquire

Where the Cast of The Sopranos Is Now

At long last, The Many Saints of Newark is here. The long-awaited Sopranos prequel film premieres in theaters and on HBO Max on October 1, and sets out to provide some Sopranos family history, as well as explain what happened back in the ‘60s when Tony was a teenager to inform the later events of David Chase’s beloved HBO series.
MOVIES
Us Weekly

‘Desperate Housewives’ Cast: Where Are They Now?

Apples up! It’s been more than 15 years since Desperate Housewives premiered and hooked fans into the drama surrounding the women of Wisteria Lane. The Mark Cherry-created mystery comedy-drama made its debut on ABC October 3, 2004, with main cast members Teri Hatcher (Susan Mayer), Felicity Huffman (Lynette Scavo), Marcia Cross (Bree Van de Kamp) and Eva Longoria (Gabrielle Solis) playing a group of women living on the same fictional street.
TV SERIES
Us Weekly

‘The Social Network’ Cast: Where Are They Now?

Controversial from the get-go! In the years before Facebook became little more than a lightning rod for criticism, the social media platform and its cofounder Mark Zuckerberg were the subject of the 2010 film The Social Network. Jesse Eisenberg starred as Zuckerberg in the movie, which was based on The...
TV & VIDEOS
Paste Magazine

Anna Faris Deserves Better: How Hollywood Failed One of Its Funniest Actresses

10 years ago today, What’s Your Number? hit theaters, eventually closing out the weekend behind Moneyball, The Lion King 3D release and 50/50 (also new that week) in terms of domestic box office gross. Despite eventually making its money back, the romcom was critically panned—save for Anna Faris’ effervescent performance, which rescued a movie predicated on slut-shaming.
MOVIES
hobokengirl.com

Actress Michelle Trachtenberg Rocks A Hoboken Brand

Michelle Trachtenberg has been famous for a long time – quite literally her whole life, as she started acting as a child. She’s known for her roles in “Gossip Girl,” “Buffy the Vampire Slayer,” “17 Again,” and more. Trachtenberg was born and raised in Brooklyn, and she still spends a lot of time in New York City, which gives her direct access to some of the best things Hoboken has to offer.
HOBOKEN, NJ
CNET

16 movies free to stream right now: Moonlight, Die Hard, Cast Away, more

Sure, there's a plethora of subscription-based streaming platforms out there with an endless selection of movies. But you don't always have to fork over cash to access some of the best films, as there are plenty of sites that offer totally free movies. All you need is an internet connection...
MOVIES
Us Weekly

Us Weekly

36K+
Followers
9K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

Your trusted source for the latest celebrity news, photos, videos and more!

 https://www.usmagazine.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy