St. Louis startups raised more than $250 million in investment in the third quarter, making it one of the strongest quarters in recent years for venture capital funding here. A new report published Thursday by PitchBook and the National Venture Capital Association tracked 11 St. Louis startup deals totaling $256.8 million for the quarter ended Sept. 30. That’s the highest total of funding in a single quarter since local firms raised $302.7 million in the third quarter of 2018, according to Pitchbook’s data. The quarter was also the second within the last year in which St. Louis startups have snagged more than $250 million in funding.

SAINT LOUIS, MO ・ 1 DAY AGO