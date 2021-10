A handful of Ryder Cup players will make their PGA Tour season debuts Thursday when the 2021 Shriners Children's Open tees off at TPC Summerlin in Las Vegas. Brooks Koepka, Harris English and Scottie Scheffler will be on hand for this week's 2021 Shriners Hospitals for Children Open after helping Team USA crush the Europeans 19-9 at Whistling Straits last month. This year marks the 25th anniversary of Tiger Woods' first PGA Tour victory at TPC Summerlin, in just the fifth start of his pro career. Martin Laird is the defending champion after winning in a playoff for his first tour victory in more than seven years, and his second at Summerlin (2009).

LAS VEGAS, NV ・ 8 DAYS AGO