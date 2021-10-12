CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kern County, CA

PSPS no longer active for PG&E, SoCal Edison Kern customers

By Mason Rockfellow
KGET
KGET
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BkFLB_0cNjk5ht00

UPDATE (10/12): Pacific Gas and Electric says its meteorologists began issuing an “all-clear” for portions of areas affected by safety shutoffs. The shutoffs, which impacted about 600 homes and businesses here at home, are no longer active in Kern County.

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) (10/11) — PG&E has issued a Public Safety Power Shutoff for 633 customers in the east Bakersfield, Fort Tejon and Lebec areas, while 326 Kern County Southern California Edison customers are under consideration.

Early this morning PG&E confirmed it would be starting a PSPS in Kern County at noon today. PG&E’s shutoff will include customers in East Bakersfield in the are of Comanche Drive and south off Bakersfield in the Fort Tejon and Lebec areas ,according to the PG&E PSPS outage map .

SoCal Edison is warning 326 customers in the Lebec and Fraizer Park areas that they area also under consideration for a PSPS today, according to SoCal Edison’s outage map .

This safety shutoff is being put in place due to a dry, offshore wind event expected to bring wind gusts of up to 50 mph, causing risk of wild fires from energized power lines, according to PG&E.

