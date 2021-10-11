CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Power walk: Engineers develop powered exoskeleton to help amputees walk with less effort

By University of Utah
MedicalXpress
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleStan Schaar, who lost his left leg in an accident while helping a neighbor, never thought he would again feel the sensation of effortlessly walking with two healthy legs. Then he slipped on a new experimental exoskeleton developed by mechanical engineers at the University of Utah's Bionic Engineering Lab. "It...

Nature.com

Powered hip exoskeleton improves walking economy in individuals with above-knee amputation

Above-knee amputation severely reduces the mobility and quality of life of millions of individuals. Walking with available leg prostheses is highly inefficient, and poor walking economy is a major problem limiting mobility. Here we show that an autonomous powered hip exoskeleton assisting the residual limb significantly improves metabolic walking economy by 15.6 Â± 2.9% (mean"‰Â±"‰s.e.m.; two-tailed paired t-test, P"‰="‰0.002) in six individuals with above-knee amputation walking on a treadmill. The observed metabolic cost improvement is equivalent to removing a 12-kg backpack from a nonamputee individual. All participants were able to walk overground with the exoskeleton, including starting and stopping, without notable changes in gait balance or stability. This study shows that assistance of the user's residual limb with a powered hip exoskeleton is a viable solution for improving amputee walking economy. By significantly reducing the metabolic cost of walking, the proposed hip exoskeleton may have a considerable positive impact on mobility, improving the quality of life of individuals with above-knee amputations.
