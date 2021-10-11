CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Older adults across the globe are more willing to help others, but mostly those in the same country

By University of Birmingham
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOlder adults around the world are more willing to donate to charity than younger people, but will prioritize charitable organizations operating within their own country, new research finds. Older adults also had stronger self-reported preferences for their 'in-group' – people in the same country. They were more likely to report...

Emotion and prosocial giving in older adults

A new study provides broad evidence that older people are more generous than their younger counterparts, but that they favor local over global giving. In light of population aging and the relative wealth controlled by older citizens, it is important to identify the factors that contribute to these differences. We...
Older adults across the globe exhibit increased prosocial behavior but also greater in-group preferences

Population aging is a global phenomenon with substantial implications across society1,2. Prosocial behaviors-actions that benefit others-promote mental and physical health across the lifespan3,4 and can save lives during the COVID-19 pandemic. We examined whether age predicts prosociality in a preregistered global study (46,576 people aged 18"“99 across 67 countries) using two acutely relevant measures: distancing during COVID-19 and willingness to donate to hypothetical charities. Age positively predicted prosociality on both measures, with increased distancing and donations among older adults. However, older adults were more in-group focused than younger adults in choosing who to help, making larger donations to national over international charities and reporting increased in-group preferences. In-group preferences helped explain greater national over international donations. Results were robust to several control analyses and internal replication. Our findings have vital implications for predicting the social and economic impacts of aging populations, increasing compliance with public health measures and encouraging charitable donations.
