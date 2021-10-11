CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Swimming & Surfing

Winter-swimming Scandinavian men can teach us how the body adapts to extreme heat and cold

By Cell Press
MedicalXpress
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Scandinavian winter swimming culture combines brief dips in cold water with hot sauna sessions—and now, a study of young men who participate regularly in these polar plunges finds that winter swimming may allow the body to adapt to extreme temperatures. The findings, publishing October 11 in the journal Cell Reports Medicine, suggest that routinely alternating swims or dips in chilly water with sauna sessions might affect how brown fat, also known as brown adipose tissue (BAT), burns energy and produces heat.

medicalxpress.com

Comments / 0

Related
Axios

5. How to adapt to extreme weather

With climate shock waves set to roil communities with increasing frequency and severity, an urgent task facing us all is to build up resilience measures to withstand these events. Why it matters: It's too late to stop extreme weather from increasing even as emissions are reduced, so all we can...
ENVIRONMENT
Daily Gate City

2 win Nobel for how the body reacts to heat, touch

Two scientists won the Nobel Prize in medicine for discoveries into how the human body perceives temperature and touch. David Julius and Ardem Patapoutian identified receptors in the skin as part of their work in the field of somatosensation. (Oct. 4) Subscribe for more Breaking News: http://smarturl.it/AssociatedPress. Website: https://apnews.com. Instagram:...
SCIENCE
atlantanews.net

Unprecedented rise of heat, rainfall extremes in observational data

Berlin [Germany], October 7 (ANI): A 90-fold increase in the frequency of monthly heat extremes in the past 10 years compared to 1951-1980 has been found by scientists in recent observation data. Their analysis provided by Potsdam Institute for Climate Impact Research reveals that so-called 3-sigma heat events, which deviate...
ENVIRONMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Swimming#Scandinavian#Calories#Skin Temperature#Cell Reports Medicine
Moscow-Pullman Daily News

Moderate winter turns into extreme summer

There’s lots of weather that can affect upland game bird broods and thus overall populations. A long, hard winter with deep snow and brutally cold temperatures can be deadly. Next up are the perils of spring. Pheasant and chukar chasers often keep a wary eye out for the killer combination of wet and cold that, when timed with spring hatches, can spell doom.
LEWISTON, ID
yaleclimateconnections.org

How Georgia farmers are protecting their cattle from extreme heat

When the weather is hot and humid, humans are not the only ones who suffer. Extreme heat can take a toll on cows. “And the result of that is that the cattle will stop eating. They will become more lethargic. They lose fertility. They stop giving milk if they’re dairy cattle,” says Pam Knox, an agricultural climatologist at the University of Georgia.
GEORGIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Swimming & Surfing
NewsBreak
Sports
purewow.com

The 13 Best Winter Jackets for Extreme Cold, So You Won’t Be Left Shivering

There’s cold and then there’s cold. We’re talking single digit temperatures—or possibly even lower—with gusts of frigid wind and Jack Frost chomping on your nose rather than just nipping at it. The kind of cold that makes you want to curl up in head-to-toe cashmere and sit by a fire with a piping hot cup of cocoa. Unfortunately, our schedules don’t always allow for such indulgences and sometimes we’re forced to endure the bitter winter air. For such occasions, you’ll definitely want to be sporting one of these ultra-warm coats. These high-tech toppers are the absolute best winter jackets for extreme cold, to give you that “warmed by a fire” feeling while you’re still getting things done outdoors. Now all that’s left to do is accessorize with some cozy mittens, don a wool cap and slip into some fabulous snow boots.
APPAREL
HeraldNet

Though they’re cold, fall and winter can be colorful seasons too

I recently had the opportunity to sit through a gardening class presented by our chief horticulturist and general manager Trevor Cameron on plants for fall and winter interest. The class brought back home to me the idea that there is no excuse for a drab garden in the fall, or...
EVERETT, WA
earth.com

Extreme heat stress will impact millions in the Brazilian Amazon

Today, the world’s largest rainforest, the Amazon forest, is facing threats due to large-scale deforestation and biodiversity loss. Earlier research in the field of climate change has established the necessity to preserve tropical forests, as they absorb carbon and reduce CO2 levels in the atmosphere. Recent studies illustrate that deforestation of tropical forests can also increase extreme heat and decrease regional rainfall, thus influencing the local climate.
ENVIRONMENT
FIRST For Women

3 Simple Ways to Keep Your Blood Pressure Under Control

Staggeringly, almost half of women struggle with high blood pressure, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. And a recent study published in the European Journal of Preventative Cardiology found that women in their early 40s with even mild hypertension — a top number between 130 and 139 mm Hg and a bottom number between 80 and 89 mm Hg — have more than double the risk of heart disease as men of the same age, with the same numbers.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
ScienceAlert

Our Sense of Smell Gives Us a Startlingly Fast Warning System For Danger

Our sense of smell appears to be exceptionally good – and quick – at warning us of danger, a new study has revealed. Results of two experiments run by researchers at the Karolinska Institute in Sweden indicate the scent-detecting nerves deep inside our nose start processing negative odors the moment they're detected, triggering our body into a more rapid response. Consider this in contrast to our visual and auditory systems, which mail sensory responses into specialized units inside the brain for processing, delaying the time it takes for the body to get up and move. This might come as something of a surprise,...
SCIENCE
mashed.com

Why You Should Be Eating Squash During The Winter

When summer begins to give way to fall and the temperatures drop, it seems many people begin to look for squash recipes to suit the season. No matter the variety of winter squash you prefer, there's one very good reason for picking up a few of them each time you go grocery shopping. According to Bustle, people start to crave easy lunch recipes of winter squashes like butternut, acorn, spaghetti and pumpkin squashes because they help bolster the immune system. Each of these squashes have their own nutritional benefits, but all of them have a high concentration of carotenoids, which are what help support the immune system, especially during flu season.
RECIPES
ScienceAlert

There's No Way Venus Could Ever Have Had Oceans, Astronomers Say

Let's be honest: in the Solar System, there really is no good place for humans that isn't Earth. But that doesn't mean all bad places were created equal; and Venus is about as inhospitable as a temperate-zone rocky exoplanet can get. In recent years, evidence has been mounting to suggest that this was not always the case. That, once upon a time, in its wild, wayward youth, Venus could have been habitable, with a lovely climate and even liquid oceans. Well, maybe we should forget all that. According to new research modelling the climate of Venus and of Earth in their early...
ASTRONOMY
modernfarmer.com

What Is Cold Plasma and How Can It Be Used in Agriculture?

You likely remember plasma from science class, where you were taught that it’s the fourth state of matter (along with solid, liquid and gas), and that it has something to do with the sun and lightning. You may also remember those plasma globes from science museums, where you can put your finger on the outside of the globe and neon tendrils reach out to touch you back.
AGRICULTURE
Henderson Daily Dispatch

Hell can be a cold, cold place

It was 1959, and normally, unmarried women didn’t travel with unmarried men. But this was the Soviet Union, the women Lyudmila Dubinina and Zinaida Kolmogorova were, along with the male travelers, students at Ural Polytechnic Institute, and very experienced hikers and skiers. The group had Grade II hiking certification and would be certified Grade III upon their return.
LIFESTYLE

Comments / 0

Community Policy