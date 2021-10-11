Winter-swimming Scandinavian men can teach us how the body adapts to extreme heat and cold

There’s cold and then there’s cold. We’re talking single digit temperatures—or possibly even lower—with gusts of frigid wind and Jack Frost chomping on your nose rather than just nipping at it. The kind of cold that makes you want to curl up in head-to-toe cashmere and sit by a fire with a piping hot cup of cocoa. Unfortunately, our schedules don’t always allow for such indulgences and sometimes we’re forced to endure the bitter winter air. For such occasions, you’ll definitely want to be sporting one of these ultra-warm coats. These high-tech toppers are the absolute best winter jackets for extreme cold, to give you that “warmed by a fire” feeling while you’re still getting things done outdoors. Now all that’s left to do is accessorize with some cozy mittens, don a wool cap and slip into some fabulous snow boots.

APPAREL ・ 3 DAYS AGO