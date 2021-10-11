Antibody delivery technology empowers immunotherapy against glioblastoma and suppresses side effects

During the entire pandemic, physicians treating patients with severe COVID-19 pneumonia have continuously looked for hints and signs on what may enable patients to have better outcomes. A team of physicians at the Renaissance School of Medicine at Stony Brook University has discovered that for patients with severe COVID-19 pneumonia who had higher ferritin in their blood upon admission and were treated with a corticosteroid, fewer intubations and deaths resulted. Their findings are reported this month in JAMA Network Open.

