Antibody delivery technology empowers immunotherapy against glioblastoma and suppresses side effects

Cover picture for the articleMulti-institutional researchers have succeeded in efficiently delivering an immune checkpoint inhibitor (ICI) into the mouse brain, confirming its high efficacy and specificity in treating orthotopically transplanted mice with glioblastoma (GBM). The research was published in Nature Biomedical Engineering. Immune checkpoints are a normal part of the immune system, preventing an...

scitechdaily.com

Drug (Cocaine, Methamphetamine, or Nicotine) Withdrawal Morphs Brain Communication Networks in Mice

Withdrawal from three different drugs shuffles brain networks in similar fashion. Zeroing in on specific brain regions when studying drug and alcohol abuse simplifies research but may leave out important insights. In fact, the landscape of the entire brain reorganizes during withdrawal, potentially hindering communication between regions, according to new research in mice published in eNeuro.
MedicalXpress

Scientists discover a highly potent antibody against SARS-CoV-2

Scientists at Lausanne University Hospital (CHUV) and EPFL have discovered a highly potent monoclonal antibody that targets the SARS-CoV-2 spike protein and is effective at neutralizing all variants of concern identified to date, including the delta variant. Their findings are published in the prestigious journal Cell Reports. The newly identified...
Knowridge Science Report

Scientists confirm link between inflammation and pancreatic cancer

In a new study from the University of Texas, researchers clarified the long-established connection between inflammation and pancreatic cancer development. They found pancreatic cells display an adaptive response to repeated inflammatory episodes that initially protects against tissue damage but can promote tumor formation in the presence of mutant KRAS. The...
spring.org.uk

This Supplement Reduces Heart Disease Deaths By 65%

A combination supplement popular for treating joint pain also reduces deaths from cardiovascular diseases. Regular intake of glucosamine with chondroitin is associated with a reduction in cardiovascular-related deaths and dying from any cause. Taking this supplement every day for a year can lower the rate of dying from cardiovascular diseases...
dailynewsen.com

Swiss scientists find an effective antibody against all Variants of Covid

Scientists from the University Hospital of Lausanne and the Federal Polytechnic School of that Swiss city (EPFL) today announced the discovery of a monoclonal antibody capable of neutralizing all the variants of COVID-19, including the Delta. The scientific finding, published in the specialized magazine "Cell Reports", has been achieved by...
IFLScience

Immunotherapy Eradicates Tumors Of Terminally Ill Cancer Patients In Landmark Trial

A cocktail of immunotherapy drugs has saved the lives of some terminally ill cancer patients in a large trial against head and neck cancer, surpassing the performance of aggressive chemotherapies that significantly decrease patients’ quality of life. In patients with aggressive head and neck cancer, the therapy enabled them to...
MedicalXpress

High ferritin in severe COVID-19 pneumonia is linked to improved outcomes after steroid treatment

During the entire pandemic, physicians treating patients with severe COVID-19 pneumonia have continuously looked for hints and signs on what may enable patients to have better outcomes. A team of physicians at the Renaissance School of Medicine at Stony Brook University has discovered that for patients with severe COVID-19 pneumonia who had higher ferritin in their blood upon admission and were treated with a corticosteroid, fewer intubations and deaths resulted. Their findings are reported this month in JAMA Network Open.
EurekAlert

Gel enhances CAR-T immunotherapy benefits in brains surgically treated for glioblastoma

CHAPEL HILL, N.C.—Pairing a newly developed gel with immunotherapy that was delivered to post-surgical mouse brains with glioblastoma, a highly malignant and deadly cancer, improved the immunotherapy’s effectiveness, report researchers from the University of North Carolina Lineberger Comprehensive Cancer Center and colleagues. The findings appeared Oct. 6, 2021, in Science Advances.
MedicalXpress

Pain relief without side effects with promising technique

Researchers at Lund University in Sweden have developed a completely new stimulation method, using ultra-thin microelectrodes, to combat severe pain. This provides effective and personalized pain relief without the common side effects from pain relief drugs. The study, which was conducted on rats, has been published in the research journal Science Advances.
MedicalXpress

Statins linked to reduced risk of death from COVID-19 in major population study

Statins are a recommended and common intervention for preventing cardiovascular events by reducing levels of lipoprotein cholesterol in the blood. During the pandemic, it has been debated whether statins influence the risk of death from COVID-19. Researchers at Karolinska Institutet in Sweden have now conducted the largest population study to date in the field. The study, which is published in PLOS Medicine, indicates that statin treatment slightly lowers COVID-19 mortality.
Futurity

Treatment for kidney failure dropped early in pandemic

In the four months following the COVID-19 pandemic’s arrival, the number of patients in the US initiating treatment for kidney failure declined by 30%, according to a new study. Notably, Black patients and patients living in counties with high numbers of COVID-19 deaths initiated treatment with significantly worse levels of...
MedicalXpress

What level of antibody response protects against COVID-19 death?

In a study of patients with COVID-19 being treated in intensive care units, people who mounted only a low antibody response against the SARS-CoV-2 virus faced a higher risk of dying. The study, which is published in the Journal of Internal Medicine, also found that patients with strong antibody responses...
massdevice.com

Critical components, technologies, and designs to consider for catheter delivery systems

Minimally invasive surgeries (MIS) that utilize steerable catheter systems represent an expanding market in the healthcare space. As the variety of catheter-based procedures continues to grow, with physicians and therapies demanding tools and technologies that increase access and performance, the steerable catheter market is wide open for innovation. MIS procedures,...
MedicalXpress

Lewy body dementia exacerbated by immune response

T-cells respond to buildups of alpha-synuclein, the aggregated protein clumps that are a feature of neurodegenerative diseases including dementia with Lewy bodies and Parkinson's disease (PD), according to a Northwestern Medicine study published in Science. This autoimmune response proves harmful, and inhibiting signaling pathways that trigger the response may represent...
