Antibody delivery technology empowers immunotherapy against glioblastoma and suppresses side effects
Multi-institutional researchers have succeeded in efficiently delivering an immune checkpoint inhibitor (ICI) into the mouse brain, confirming its high efficacy and specificity in treating orthotopically transplanted mice with glioblastoma (GBM). The research was published in Nature Biomedical Engineering. Immune checkpoints are a normal part of the immune system, preventing an...medicalxpress.com
Comments / 0