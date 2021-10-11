CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Astronomy

Mysterious Radio Signals From Distant Stars Suggest The Presence of Hidden Planets

By Michelle Starr
ScienceAlert
ScienceAlert
 4 days ago
Astronomers have found a collection of stars doing something unexpected. Within 160 light-years of the Solar System, four red dwarf stars that should be quiet in radio observations have been caught emitting radio signals. According to an analysis of these signals, the best explanation for this activity is the presence of unseen exoplanets. It's not, to be clear, a technosignature hinting at an alien civilization; rather, it seems to be the result of an interaction between the exoplanet and the star's magnetic field, generating intensely strong auroras that can be detected using the Low Frequency Array (LOFAR) – a powerful radio telescope...

Amber Deberry
4d ago

How about use those radio signal and make cars powered off of that to go in tune with our universe and the signal it puts out. Oh right you murdered the other ones that did it and hid the paperwork

Outsider.com

500 Million Year Old Sea Creature Straight Out of Outer Space Discovered in Canada

You’ve heard of and seen fossils before but none like this. Scientists recently discovered an all-new fossil in the Canadian Rockies and we are hardcore nerding out. The strange alien-like creature possesses more head than body and appears straight out of an extraterrestrial environment. Scientifically deemed as the Titanokorys gainesi, the creature roamed the seas about half-a-billion years ago.
SCIENCE
Vice

A Warning Sign of a Mass Extinction Event Is on the Rise, Scientists Say

ABSTRACT breaks down mind-bending scientific research, future tech, new discoveries, and major breakthroughs. If you live near a freshwater river or lake, odds are good that you have seen warning signs about harmful algal and bacterial blooms posted on its shores. Alarmingly, a new study reports that these blooms may be early indicators of an ongoing ecological disaster, caused by humans, that eerily parallels the worst extinction event in Earth’s history.
SCIENCE
My 1053 WJLT

Watch Bizarre Red Flying Object Spotted in Illinois Just Disappear

It's a bird, it's a plane, nope just a bizarre red/orange object in the sky that no one has any idea what it is. Personally, and I don't know why I think it looks like a plane. I mean I can see the wings and the body of the plane. Why it's that color and not a regular color of an airplane, that I can't explain, but it does look like an airplane to me.
ASTRONOMY
International Business Times

Mysterious, 'Larger Than Human' Deep-Sea Creature Leaves Experts Baffled [Watch]

A mysterious and massive squid-like creature has been found in the Northern Red Sea, leaving marine biologists baffled. The scientists of the OceanX team were exploring a shipwreck in October when they came across the sea creature, which appeared to be larger than a human, swimming in the Red Sea, some 2,800 feet below the surface.
WILDLIFE
Interesting Engineering

Something Enormous Just Slammed Into Jupiter

Some planets take a lot of hits for us. Jupiter, the largest gas giant in the solar system, was just slammed by an asteroid, according to an initial tweet from ESA Operations. As the strongest gravitational force next to the sun, this isn't that uncommon. But it serves to remind us that, while the Earth isn't moving in a shooting gallery of apocalyptic asteroids, asteroid detection technology must continue to expand, lest one day we awake to learn it's the last any of us will ever live before an extinction-level impact.
ASTRONOMY
healththoroughfare.com

Scientists Discover When Earth’s Oxygen Will Run Out – Should We Worry?

They say you can’t live without love, but oxygen could be even more important. Even the chemical element generated by plants that we all need every second will run out someday, leaving the planet inhabitable. Once again, we have to realize that nothing lasts forever. TweakTown.com now speaks about a...
SCIENCE
ScienceAlert

Hidden Forest Has Been 'Trapped in Time' For 100,000 Years, Scientists Say

There's a system of swampy red mangroves, deep in the rainforests of the Yucatan peninsula, that's a long, long way from home. The nearest seashore lies 170 kilometers away (105 miles), and yet these salt-loving shrubs didn't just get up and walk away from the coastline for a fresh drink on the banks of the San Pedro river. Combined genetic, geologic, and botanical research has now confirmed what many locals and scientists have suspected: this was once an ancient saltwater mangrove ecosystem left stranded during the last ice age, when the oceans receded. What we see today is thus the freshwater relic of...
WILDLIFE
Science News

50 years ago, X-rays revealed what ancient Egyptians kept under wraps

Probing pharaohs with X-rays — Science News, October 9, 1971. The 29 mummies of pharaohs and queens were examined without disturbing their present positions.… [Researchers using portable X-ray equipment] found evidence of rheumatoid inflammation of the vertebrae of Amenophis II, ruler of Egypt from 1436 to 1413 B.C…. [A queen] was buried with what was thought to be her mummified infant. But radiography of the object confirmed its identification as a mummified adolescent baboon.
SCIENCE
Interesting Engineering

Evidence Indicates There’s Another Planet the Size of Mars in Our Solar System

Our solar system has more surprises in store. The eight official planets aren't the only ones that survived the formation of our solar system, and the Earth might have another sister planet lurking somewhere in interstellar space, in a "third zone" of the solar system, according to a recent paper published in the journal Annual Review of Astronomy and Astrophysics.
ASTRONOMY
ScienceAlert

Bone Discovery Suggests Humans Were Already Manufacturing Clothes 120,000 Years Ago

Scientists have found what may be the earliest evidence of clothing manufacture in a cave in Morocco, dating back 120,000 years. It can be easy to take clothing and their origins for granted, as putting on an outfit at the start of the day is such an ingrained part of what it means to be a human being in the modern world. Someone who doesn't take this for granted is anthropologist Emily Hallett from the Max Planck Institute for the Science of Human History in Germany, who recently published a paper outlining the Moroccan discovery.  Hallett, along with a team of researchers, had...
MANUFACTURING
Elite Daily

The Upcoming Full Moon Could Be A Game-Changer For These 4 Signs

I’ve never met someone who doesn’t find the full moon beautiful. When you gaze up at its mysterious glow, it reminds you of how vast and magnificent the universe truly is. And if you’re a lover of astrology, you know a full moon is serious business. After all, this is the the most climactic phase of the 28-day lunar cycle, and it’s the moment where revelations arrive and changes take place. This is also when the truth comes out and launches you into new directions. Get ready, because the September 2021 full moon in Pisces will affect these zodiac signs the most — Gemini, Virgo, Sagittarius, and Pisces — and for them, this lunar event could be a game-changer.
ASTRONOMY
The Independent

Scientists discover planet orbiting three stars could be hiding an even bigger secret

Astronomers have discovered a planet 1,300 light years from Earth that is bizarrely orbiting three stars, rather than just one.The strange celestial object, GW Ori, also has a disc split in two at a strange 38-degree angle – as if the rings of Saturn were broken in the middle and tilted askew.Inside those inner rings are 30 Earth-masses of dust which could be enough to form planets.Such a discovery is an “extreme case”, Stefan Kraus, a professor of astrophysics at the University of Exeter said, as discs around a planet are usually flat, rather than warped and misaligned. “Any planets...
ASTRONOMY
LiveScience

5 sci-fi concepts that are possible (in theory)

Science fiction novels and movies are packed with far-out ideas, most often as the springboard for an action-packed adventure rather than a serious attempt to predict future trends in science or technology. Some of the most common tropes, such as accelerating a spacecraft to fantastic speeds in a matter of seconds without crushing the occupants , are just plain impossible according to the laws of physics as we understand them. Yet those very same laws appear to permit other seemingly far-fetched sci-fi concepts, from wormholes to parallel universes. Here's a rundown of some of the sci-fi ideas that could really be done — in theory, at least.
SCIENCE
CNET

Scientists spot giant 'mystery creature' while exploring shipwreck

It's cool enough to find a shipwreck. It's even better to spot a massive, mysterious sea creature hanging out with the wreck. That's what happened to the crew of the OceanX OceanXplorer research vessel during an expedition in the Red Sea in late 2020. A year later, OceanX is revealing...
WILDLIFE
ScienceAlert

Standing Waves Unexpectedly Discovered at The Edge of Earth's Magnetosphere

Buffeted by a constant stream of charged particles from the solar wind, Earth is not without its protection. Our planet is wrapped in a bubble of magnetism called the magnetosphere, spun out from deep inside the planet's interior. As the solar wind blows, scientists assumed that the edges of this bubble would ripple in a series of energy waves in the plasma, generated by the interaction between the solar wind and magnetosphere, along the direction that the wind is blowing. But now they've discovered a surprise: some of the waves generated stand still. Space physicist Martin Archer of Imperial College London has...
ASTRONOMY
ScienceAlert

ScienceAlert publishes timely, trusted science news to enlighten and entertain millions of readers each month.

