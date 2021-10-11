CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV Series

Netflix Debuts ‘Narcos: Mexico’ Final Season Trailer (TV News Roundup)

By Selome Hailu and Katie Song
Variety
Variety
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Gd8ZA_0cNjjlXF00

Netflix released a trailer for the third and final season of “ Narcos: Mexico ,” premiering on Nov. 5.

The crime drama, a companion series to “Narcos,” is set in the ’90s and examines the illegal drug trade in Mexico after “Narcos” focused on Colombian illegal drug trade. Season 3, which is 10 episodes long, follows the war that breaks out after Felix Gallardo (Diego Luna) is arrested. As newly independent cartels struggle to survive political upheaval and escalating violence, a new generation of Mexican kingpins emerge.

In the trailer, clips are shown of police break-ins, extravagant mansions and large-scale shootouts. The drug trafficker of the new season’s focus appears to be Amado Carrillo Fuentes, who is identified in the trailer as “the most powerful trafficker this country’s ever seen.” Later in the trailer as Fuentes sips a beer, a character’s voice is heard over the scene: “Chaos brings opportunity.”

New cast members include Luis Gerardo Méndez as Juarez cop Victor Tapia, Alberto Guerra as independent drug trafficker Ismael “El Mayo” Zambada, Luisa Rubino as young journalist Andrea Nuñez and Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio AKA Bad Bunny as Arturo “Kitty” Paez, a member of Ramon Arellano Felix’s gang called the “Narco Juniors.” Scoot McNairy, José María Yázpik, Alfonso Dosal, Mayra Hermosillo, Matt Letscher, Manuel Masalva, Alejandro Edda and Gorka Lasaosa reprise their roles; Luna does not.

“Narcos: Mexico” is executive produced by Sidonie Dumas, Christophe Riandee, Nicolas Atlan, José Padilha, Doug Miro, Andrés Baiz, Eric Newman and showrunner Carlo Bernard. Baiz, Alejandra Márquez Abella, Luis Ortega, Amat Escalante and Wagner Moura direct. Gaumont produces. See the trailer below.

DATES

IMDb TV announced that Season 2 of “ Alex Rider ” will premiere on Dec. 3. The spy series is based on Anthony Horowitz’s book franchise of the name and follows Alex (Otto Farrant), a London teenager who has unknowingly been trained since childhood to enter the world of espionage. Along with Farrant, stars include Stephen Dillane as Alan Blunt, Vicky McClure as Mrs. Jones, Brenock O’Connor as Tom Harris, Ronkẹ Adékọluẹ́jọ́ as Jack Starbright, Marli Siu as Kyra, Toby Stephens as Damian Cray, Rakie Ayola as Jo Byrne and Charithra Chandran as Sabina Pleasance. Horowitz serves as an executive producer alongside Jill Green and Eve Gutierrez on behalf of Eleventh Hour Films, as well as writer Guy Burt. The series is distributed by Sony Pictures Television. See a new trailer below.

LATE NIGHT

Chelsea Handler, Finn Wolfhard, James Blake and Slowthai will appear on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon,” while Martin Short, Jonathan Majors and Walk the Moon will be on “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” Ron Howard, Clint Howard, Hillary Clinton and Louise Penny will be on “Late Night With Seth Meyers.”

Comments / 0

Related
Variety

Studio Ghibli’s ‘Earwig and the Witch’ Snared by Netflix

Streaming giant Netflix has licensed rights to “Earwig and the Witch,” the most recent animated feature from Japan’s Studio Ghibli. The deal excludes the U.S. and Japan. The film was directed by Miyazaki Goro, son of the iconic Miyazaki Hayao who has created other iconic films “Spirited Away,” “My Neighbor Totoro” and “Porco Rosso” through Studio Ghibli.
MOVIES
Variety

What ‘Venom,’ ‘Bond’ Sequels Mean for the Rest of the 2021 Box Office

After Sony Pictures’ “Venom: Let There Be Carnage” delivered the domestic weekend box office’s best showing of the pandemic earlier this month, MGM’s Bond sequel “No Time to Die” seemed primed for another boffo opening. But “No Time” grossed below more modest expectations of $60 million to $70 million, for...
MOVIES
Variety

The Beatles Unveil Dramatic New Trailer for ‘Get Back’ Documentary

To judge by the first footage to be aired from the Beatles’ forthcoming “Get Back” documentary — created by “Lord of the Rings” director Peter Jackson from the 50-year-old footage from the group’s swan-song “Let It Be” movie — it would be a counter-narrative to the depressing “Let It Be” film. Where that film depicted the group’s breakup, “Get Back” would present a counter-narrative, where we saw the same Beatles in much happier, more cheerful, MopTop mode familiar from “Hard Day’s Night” and the group’s earlier years. (See that earlier trailer and read Variety’s take on it here.)
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
José Padilha
Person
Vicky Mcclure
Person
Alberto Guerra
Person
Diego Luna
Variety

Hulu Series About Famous Killer Candy Montgomery Casts Melanie Lynskey as Victim Betty Gore

“Castle Rock” and “Heavenly Creatures” star Melanie Lynskey is slated to portray the victim of real-life infamous murderess Candy Montgomery in a new Hulu limited series, entitled “Candy.” She will play Betty Gore, the small Texas town teacher, wife and mother who was axed to death on Friday the 13th, June 1980 in her laundry room by her church friend. The titular killer will be played by Jessica Biel. Three-time Emmy nominee Robin Veith (“Mad Men,” “The Act”) wrote the pilot script of “Candy,” and MIchael Uppendahl will direct it. Both will executive produce. Nick Antosca (“The Act,” “Brand New Cherry...
TV SERIES
asapland.com

Law drama NCIS Season 18 Revealed release date

NCIS is known for its Naval Criminal Investigation Service. It is the drama TV Series. This series is based on Law and Order: Special Victims Unit. Recently, producers have announced the Season 18 of NCIS. 17 The seasons of this show is already popular and hit. It is an obvious thing that the show is running for 17 Seasons and it has not separate fan base.
TV SERIES
startattle.com

Hypnotic (2021 movie) Netflix, Horror, trailer, release date

Feeling stuck both personally and professionally, Jenn (Kate Siegel) turns to mysterious hypnotherapist Dr. Meade (Jason O’Mara) for help, only to find herself caught in a deadly mind game. With the help of Detective Wade Rollins (Dulé Hill), Jenn looks to put the pieces together before it’s too late and there are deadly consequences. Startattle.com – Hypnotic 2021.
MOVIES
Variety

Amazon Releases New ‘The Wheel of Time’ Clip, Adds Three to Season 2 Cast (TV News Roundup)

Amazon Prime Video and Sony Pictures Television released a new clip from “The Wheel of Time” and announced Ceara Coveney, Natasha O’Keeffe and Meera Syal will join the cast as series regulars in Season 2. Based on Robert Jordan’s bestselling fantasy novels, “The Wheel of Time” is set in an epic world where magic exists and only certain women are allowed to access it. Moiraine (Rosamund Pike), a member of the powerful all-female organization called Aes Sedai, embarks on an adventure with five men and women — with one prophesied to be the Dragon Reborn, who will either save or destroy...
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tv News#Imdb Tv#Netflix Series#Mexico#Colombian#Mexican#El Mayo
Variety

The Miseducation of Ben Affleck: How ‘The Tender Bar’ and ‘The Last Duel’ Could Turn the Oscar Page (Again)

Ben Affleck is an accomplished actor, producer, writer and director, proven by his two Academy Awards. So why does social media chatter generally refer to each of his new and effective outings worthy of Oscars consideration as a “comeback?” In the middle of his newest film “The Last Duel,” it dawned on me. Nothing regarding his interpretation of Count Pierre d’Alençon should work with his sensibilities as an actor. Yet he completely steals the show in one of three segments designed to belong to Jacques Le Gris (played by Adam Driver). Unfortunately, the Hollywood machine, critics and consumers have taken his abilities for...
MOVIES
Variety

Netflix Releases Trailer for Dave Chappelle’s ‘The Closer’ (TV News Roundup)

Netflix released a trailer for Dave Chappelle’s newest comedy special, “The Closer,” which premieres globally on the service Oct. 5. The trailer features Morgan Freeman narrating over footage of Chappelle driving down a country road. “He’s deep in thought, back in the trance. Five specials in as many years. How do you close a body of work that profound?” asks Morgan. This stand-up special completes a body of work which includes previous specials “The Age of Spin,” “Deep In The Heart Of Texas” “Equanimity,” “The Bird Revelation” and “Stick & Stones.” Stan Lathan returns to direct “The Closer,” having directed all of...
TV & VIDEOS
Variety

‘The Black Phone’ Trailer: Ethan Hawke Is a Terrifying Masked Kidnapper in Blumhouse Horror

The next nightmare-inducing Blumhouse horror movie is here. Universal Pictures has released the first trailer for Scott Derrickson’s “The Black Phone,” set to hit theaters on February 4. Starring Ethan Hawke, the film follows an abducted boy locked in a basement stained with the blood of half a dozen other murdered children. In the cellar with him is a black, antique telephone with a disconnected cord. However, the phone rings at night with calls from the dead children, helping the boy plot his escape. In the trailer, Hawke first appears in white face paint and a top hat, struggling with falling grocery bags...
MOVIES
asapland.com

Narcos Mexico Season 2: Release Date, Cast and More Updates!!

“Narcos: Mexico” has completed season 1 with a huge success and enormous popularity among the fans. Now, The series returning back for the second season of entertainment just for you guys. The Series an Impeccable Support after the first season released back on 16 November 2018. Fans and Supporters all...
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Netflix
flickprime.com

Narcos: Mexico Season 2 Ending Explained: What happens with Felix?

Narcos: Mexico is an American-Mexican crime drama streaming tv sequence created and produced by Chris Brancato, Carlo Bernard, and Doug Miro, which premiered on Netflix on November 16, 2018. It was initially the fourth season of the Netflix sequence Narcos. , but it surely was finally developed as a companion...
TV SERIES
femalefirst.co.uk

October 2 TV News Roundup: Squid Game dominates Netflix, Cruel Intentions reboot and more!

Also this week, an update on Umbrella Academy, Sex/Life is renewed and, The Boys gets a spinoff!. The past seven days have, as is often the case, been packed full of exciting news from the world of television. Here, we delve into five of the biggest stories, so that you can keep up-to-date without feeling like you’ve got to scour the net for the latest info!
TV SERIES
New Haven Register

'Raven's Home' Renewed For Season 5 At Disney Channel (TV News Roundup)

The spinoff series will continue to follow the adventures of the somewhat psychic Raven Baxter and her teen son Booker, who has inherited the same gift of catching glimpses of the future. Season five welcomes Rondell Sheridan to the cast, reprising the role of Victor Baxter, Raven’s dad. Also joining the cast are Mykal-Michelle Harris, Felix Avitia and Emmy Liu-Wang. Scott Thomas and Jed Elinoff developed the series and join Symoné as executive producers, along with Anthony C. Hill. The series was created by Michael Poryes and Susan Sherman and is a production of It’s a Laugh Productions, Inc.
TV SERIES
thecheyennepost.com

Lost in Space Teaser Trailer | Final Season | Netflix

Official teaser trailer for the third and final season of Lost in Space. All episodes drop December 1, 2021, only on Netflix. Netflix is the world's leading streaming entertainment service with over 209 million paid memberships in over 190 countries enjoying TV series, documentaries and feature films across a wide variety of genres and languages. Members can watch as much as they want, anytime, anywhere, on any internet-connected screen. Members can play, pause and resume watching, all without commercials or commitments.
TV SERIES
tvsourcemagazine.com

Your TV Source Roundup: Sabrina Comes to ‘Riverdale’, ‘WandaVision’ Spinoff, ‘Selena + Chef’ Return Date, ‘Lost In Space’ Final Season Trailer and Date, ‘The Afterparty’ Teaser, ‘Dash & Lily’ Canceled and More!

Kiernan Shipka is set to appear in episode 4 of the upcoming sixth season of Riverdale as Sabrina. Shipka previously starred in Netflix’s Chilling Adventures of Sabrina. Sabrina will be showing up to help Cheryl Blossom during Riverdale’s big special event to kick off the new season. Season 6 of Riverdale premieres on The CW November 16.
TV SERIES
awardswatch.com

First look at third and final season of Netflix’s ‘Lost in Space’ (Trailer)

Netflix today released the first look at season three of Lost in Space with new images and a teaser trailer. The new season will premiere on December 1. In the third and final season of Lost in Space, the stakes are higher than ever and the Robinson family’s survival instincts will be put to the ultimate test. After a year of being trapped on a mysterious planet, Judy, Penny, Will and the Robot must lead the 97 young Colonists in a harrowing evacuation — but not before secrets are unearthed that will change their lives forever. Meanwhile John and Maureen — with Don at their side — must battle overwhelming odds as they try to reunite with their kids. The Robinsons will have to grapple with the emotional challenge of not just being lost — but being separated from the ones they love… as they face the greatest alien threat yet.
TV SERIES
startattle.com

Acapulco (Season 1) Apple TV+, Comedy, trailer, release date

A young man’s dream comes true when he gets the job of a lifetime at the hottest resort in Acapulco. But he soon realizes the job is far more complicated than he ever imagined as all of his beliefs and morals start to be questioned. Startattle.com – Acapulco | Apple TV+.
TV SERIES
Decider

Is ‘Venom 2’ on HBO Max or Netflix?

Has there ever been a greater love story than that of Eddie Brock and the alien symbiote Venom that feeds off of his body? Well, probably, yes, but if the marketing for Venom: Let There Be Carnage is anything to go by, the sequel to this Marvel movie is really leaning into the odd couple dynamic.
TV & VIDEOS
Variety

Variety

36K+
Followers
40K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

The business of entertainment.

 https://variety.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy