Raw Fury Sets First-Look Deal With dj2 Entertainment for Film, Television Projects (EXCLUSIVE)

By Joe Otterson
Variety
Variety
 4 days ago
Swedish video game publisher Raw Fury has entered into a first-look deal with dj2 Entertainment , Variety has learned exclusively.

Under the terms of the deal, dj2 will get the first opportunity to develop film and TV projects based on Raw Fury games. The publisher’s catalog currently includes hit titles like “Call of the Sea,” “Dandara,” “Signifer,” and “Norco.”

“Entering into a partnership with dj2 feels like a perfect fit for Raw Fury,” said Raw Fury CEO Jónas Antonsson. “Their creativity and ability to take the core of each game and transform it into new art forms fit the Raw Fury vision and we are excited to work together and see what we will create.”

The relationship between Raw Fury and dj2 is said to have begun at the Crafting Worlds conference in Malmö, Sweden. This led to the companies entering a three-game deal for the titles “Sable,” “Night Call,” and “Mosaic.”

“There’s so much to love about working with the Raw Fury team,” said dj2 CEO Dmitri M. Johnson. “Including the team’s incredible taste for some of the most unique, beautiful, and innovative games today…Having access to Raw Fury’s incredible slate allows dj2 to begin developing adaptations even before a game is released, getting a jump on the market as well as allowing for more synergy between the different media”

dj2 is known for its work on the hit “Sonic the Hedgehog” film franchise. The company is also currently prepping series adaptations of games like the “Tomb Raider” anime at Netflix as well as “Life Is Strange,” “Disco Elysium,” “Sleeping Dogs,” and “Little Nightmares.” It was also recently announced that dj2 has acquired the rights to the iconic ’80s toy Teddy Ruxpin for film and TV projects.

The company is repped by APA and Brecheen Feldman Breimer.

