Economist Dr. Loren Scott talks about the breakdown in the global supply chain and how it will affect the US and Louisiana consumers. "It's going to be a strange, a very strange Christmas," says Scott, explaining the growing scarcity of a variety of goods due to container ship backups of four weeks or more at major US ports. "I think I would start ordering now instead of waiting til November. If you want that one special gift...it makes sense to order very early because of this unique supply chain issue we've got going on."

LOUISIANA STATE ・ 3 DAYS AGO