It had been a number of years since I had visited the Shreveport Elks Lodge, but a couple of years ago my wife and I were invited by a great friend to come see a concert. That friend was Ricky Davis, the father of country sensation, Jordan Davis. Jordan was there to help raise money to refurbish the swimming pool at the lodge. I was also able to catch up with another dear friend at the event, Nashville singer/songwriter Stan Paul Davis, who happens to be Jordan's uncle.

