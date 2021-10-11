‘Narcos: Mexico’ Makes Way for the Next Generation in Final Season Trailer

There’s a new generation of kingpins in Narcos : Mexico .

The third and final season of the Narcos spinoff series dropped its trailer on Monday. And the footage, as promised by the ending of season two , makes way for the emerging bosses from the Sinaloa, Tijuana and Juárez cartels to step up in place of departing narco Felix Gallardo (played by Diego Luna in seasons one and two).

After re-setting Narcos’ Colombian-set story, the first two seasons of the hit Netflix drug cartel drama focused on the rise and fall of Gallardo , the Godfather of the Guadalajara cartel, whose decision to abduct and murder DEA agent Kiki Camarena (Michael Peña) in season one forever changed the relationship between Mexico and the United States in the failed war on drugs. By the end of season two, Gallardo lost control and is last seen behind bars.

The 10-episode third season will continue along the show’s timeline when it launches Nov. 5. The logline reads: “Set in the ’90s, when the globalization of the drug business ignites, season three examines the war that breaks out after Felix’s arrest. As newly independent cartels struggle to survive political upheaval and escalating violence, a new generation of Mexican kingpins emerge. But in this war, truth is the first casualty — and every arrest, murder and take-done only pushes real victory further away.”

A handful of new faces join a returning cast led by Scoot McNairy’s starring DEA agent, season one and two narrator Walt Breslin. José María Yázpik — whose Amado Carillo Fuentes, leader of the Juárez cartel, is spotlighted as the narco to watch in the trailer (below) — returns along with Alfonso Dosal (Benjamín Arellano Félix), Mayra Hermosillo (Enedina Arellano Felix), Matt Letscher (DEA agent James Kuykendall), Manuel Masalva (Ramón Arellano Félix), Alejandro Edda (Joaquín “El Chapo” Guzmán) and Gorka Lasaosa (Héctor Palma).

Among the new cast is Luisa Rubino, playing a young idealistic and ambitious journalist whose mission to expose corruption brings her an even bigger story than she anticipated, and who will serve as the franchise’s first female narrator, following in the steps of McNairy, and Narcos stars Pedro Pascal and Boyd Holbrook. Luis Gerardo Méndez, Alberto Guerra and Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio aka “Bad Bunny” also join the cast.

The final season of Narcos: Mexico will bring the Narcos franchise to its sixth season overall, as the cartel drama remains a top global performer for the streaming giant among its original series. (Netflix does not release traditional viewership data.)

The Gaumont production is executive produced by Sidonie Dumas, Christophe Riandee, Nicolas Atlan, José Padilha, Doug Miro, Andrés Baiz, Carlo Bernard and longtime boss Eric Newman, with Bernard serving as showrunner for the final season . Former star Wagner Moura (who played Pablo Escobar in Narcos ) directs this season, along with Baiz, Alejandra Márquez Abella, Luis Ortega and Amat Escalante.