Virtual “Discover Del Mar” scheduled Oct. 19 to prepare individuals planning to attend DMC
Informational online event features college overview and breakout sessions to get participants started on their journey through higher education. Navigating higher education’s landscape can be a journey by itself for individuals just starting the admittance process or deciding what path to take like credit or continuing education courses. To help Coastal Bend residents––including high schoolers, recent graduates and older adults–––looking to start academic courses or workforce training, Del Mar College’s (DMC) Outreach Office will hold a virtual exploration event, “Discover Del Mar,” on Tuesday, Oct. 19.www.alicetx.com
Comments / 0