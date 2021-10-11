Virtual “Discover Del Mar” scheduled Oct. 19 to prepare individuals planning to attend DMC

Montgomery Planning staff will present recommendations for Corridor Forward: The I-270 Transit Plan at a virtual community meeting on October 20 at 7 p.m. WHEATON, MD – The Montgomery County Planning Department, part of The Maryland-National Capital Park and Planning Commission (M-NCPPC), will hold a virtual public meeting for Corridor Forward: The I-270 Transit Plan on Wednesday, October 20 (7 to 8:30 p.m.). At the meeting, Montgomery Planning staff will present preliminary plan recommendations, including a recommended transit network, to serve communities and employment centers along the I-270 corridor. The community meeting follows an October 7 briefing to the Montgomery County Planning Board, when staff received guidance on the plan’s preliminary recommendations. RSVPs are required to attend. The meeting will be held via Microsoft Teams. The community will have the opportunity to provide comments to Montgomery Planning staff before the Working Draft of the plan is presented to the Planning Board on October 28.

