CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Colleges

Virtual “Discover Del Mar” scheduled Oct. 19 to prepare individuals planning to attend DMC

alicetx.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleInformational online event features college overview and breakout sessions to get participants started on their journey through higher education. Navigating higher education’s landscape can be a journey by itself for individuals just starting the admittance process or deciding what path to take like credit or continuing education courses. To help Coastal Bend residents––including high schoolers, recent graduates and older adults–––looking to start academic courses or workforce training, Del Mar College’s (DMC) Outreach Office will hold a virtual exploration event, “Discover Del Mar,” on Tuesday, Oct. 19.

www.alicetx.com

Comments / 0

Related
mysoutex.com

Texas Commission on Community College Finance adds two regents from Del Mar College

Last week, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott’s Office and the Texas Association of Community Colleges (TACC), in conjunction with the Texas Business Leadership Council, announced the appointment of two Del Mar College (DMC) leaders to the new Texas Commission on Community College Finance. DMC Board of Regents Chair Carol A. Scott...
COLLEGES
WFMJ.com

Virtual meeting to be held Oct. 14 regarding Mosquito Creek Lake plan

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers is hosting a virtual meeting to kick off the Mosquito Creek Lake Master Plan revision. The meeting will be held Thursday, October 14 from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. online through WebEx. A presentation and breakout sessions will be held during the meeting to...
MILITARY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dmc#Edu#Financial Aid#Coastal Bend#Del Mar College#Dmc Rrb#Continuing Education#Dual Credit#Student Support Services#Health Sciences#Industrial Technology#Kinesiology Education#Public Services#The Dmc Outreach Office
butlerradio.com

Mars Moving School Board Meetings Back To Virtual Format

Mars School District is moving all school board meetings to an all virtual format. Starting with tonight’s work session, all meetings will be available online according to a district press release. The release says that the meetings are open to the public with more info posted on the Mars website.
MARS, PA
scranton.edu

Virtual Career Expo, Oct. 21

Students, join us for the Virtual Career Expo on Oct. 21, a special online event for all majors to explore opportunities - internships, jobs, grad/professional schools. Students can register in advance (to be included in a raffle) or the day of to meet with recruiters. The event is Thursday, Oct....
SCRANTON, PA
jwatch.org

A Few Thoughts on “Attending” Virtual Meetings

Once upon a time, long, long ago, before SARS-CoV-2 and COVID-19, many of us in academic medicine attended in-person scientific meetings that took place annually around the world. I was one such person — usually 2-3 times a year. My primary charge at each of these meetings was to assemble...
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entrepreneurship
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Education
montgomeryplanning.org

Corridor Forward Updates: Community invited to attend virtual meeting on preliminary recommendations on October 20; Working Draft to be presented to the Planning Board on October 28

Montgomery Planning staff will present recommendations for Corridor Forward: The I-270 Transit Plan at a virtual community meeting on October 20 at 7 p.m. WHEATON, MD – The Montgomery County Planning Department, part of The Maryland-National Capital Park and Planning Commission (M-NCPPC), will hold a virtual public meeting for Corridor Forward: The I-270 Transit Plan on Wednesday, October 20 (7 to 8:30 p.m.). At the meeting, Montgomery Planning staff will present preliminary plan recommendations, including a recommended transit network, to serve communities and employment centers along the I-270 corridor. The community meeting follows an October 7 briefing to the Montgomery County Planning Board, when staff received guidance on the plan’s preliminary recommendations. RSVPs are required to attend. The meeting will be held via Microsoft Teams. The community will have the opportunity to provide comments to Montgomery Planning staff before the Working Draft of the plan is presented to the Planning Board on October 28.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
The 74

Time to Bring the Science of Listening into the Home & Classroom

Speaking and listening account for the overwhelming majority of how we receive information in our daily communications. Yet, average listeners may understand and recall as little as 10 percent of what they hear, as people are often distracted, preoccupied, or forgetful. As vital as listening is in our education, jobs, families and virtually every aspect […]
EDUCATION
The 74

Black and Brown School Leaders are Essential for Educational Equity

Authentic connections among educators, students, parents and their community are critical for the success of a school. These connections are essential in pursuing equity, addressing opportunity gaps and supporting Black and brown students.   Unfortunately, between the underrepresentation of Black teachers and school leaders and the utter failure of teacher training programs to adequately prepare educators […]
EDUCATION

Comments / 0

Community Policy