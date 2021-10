HETTINGER, N.D. — Over the last two weeks, the staff at Hettinger’s West River Regional Medical Center have gotten used to hearing “no.”. The 25-bed hospital in the southwestern corner of North Dakota usually refers patients with acute conditions to the medical hub of Bismarck, but the capital city’s two main facilities have recently been too full to take on transfers, said Dr. Josh Ranum, an internal medicine specialist in Hettinger.

