CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Safety

Hacker who commanded a 100,000+ strong bot army taken down by Ukrainian cops

By Sayan Sen Neowin
Neowin
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) has arrested a hacker who had developed and utilized a botnet that consisted of over 100,000 bots. The offender is a resident of the country living in the Prykarpattia region in Ivano-Frankivsk, Ukraine. The huge bot army was used to trigger distributed denial of...

www.neowin.net

Comments / 0

Related
americanmilitarynews.com

Leaked: Dozens of CIA informants killed, captured or compromised: Report

Last week, top U.S. counterintelligence officials warned Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) stations and bases worldwide that a concerning number of informants were being captured or killed, according to people familiar with the situation. Sent via top-secret cable that was viewed by DNYUZ, the message explained that the CIA’s counterintelligence mission...
MILITARY
Newsbug.info

Police arrest Ukrainian hacker suspected of blackmailing companies

KIEV, Ukraine — A suspected computer hacker has been arrested in Ukraine for allegedly causing millions in damage by extorting money from more than 100 companies, mainly in North America and Europe, local police announced on Monday. The 25-year-old is alleged to have encrypted data storage devices to blackmail companies....
PUBLIC SAFETY
Neowin

Microsoft: U.S. defense sector is being targeted by Iran

A few days ago, Microsoft released its annual Digital Defense Report, noting that the greatest digital threats to governments are posed by nation-state actors from Russia, North Korea, Iran, and China. Today, the Redmond tech giant has issued an advisory stating that U.S. defense companies are being targeted by a threat actor that is being linked to Iran.
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hackers#The Hacker#Ukrainian#Sbu#Russian#Webmoney
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Telecommunication
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Army
Country
Russia
Washington Post

Graham says tens of thousands of Brazilian immigrants ‘wearing designer clothes and Gucci bags’ are headed for Connecticut

Sen. Lindsey O. Graham, an outspoken critic of President Biden’s immigration policies, said affluent Brazilians were illegally crossing the U.S.-Mexico border and heading to Connecticut “wearing designer clothes and Gucci bags.”. In an interview with Fox News’s Sean Hannity on Tuesday, Graham (R-S.C.) was critical of the administration’s order to...
CONNECTICUT STATE
techstartups.com

Meet Russian Avangard, the world’s fastest nuclear-capable hypersonic missile that’s 20 to 27 times faster than the speed of sound; can hit any target on Earth within an hour

With conflict brewing in Taiwan, the major military powers—China, Russia, and the United States—are taking military technology to the next frontier–outer space. In a never-ending quest to find weapons that will give each country a qualitative military edge over friend and foe alike, the three superpowers, including India, are developing a new type of weapon ultra-fast “hypersonic” missiles that can hit targets anywhere on Earth within an hour.
MILITARY
thedrive

Watch This B-1B Make A Crazy Steep Banking Climb After A Touch And Go At RAF Fairford

The swing-wing bomber made a triumphant touch and go before coming in to land after a local mission. B-1B "Bone" bombers are currently forward deployed to RAF Fairford in England as part of Bomber Task Force-Europe, which sees B-1s, B-52s, and B-2s rotate into the theater fairly regularly for operations with NATO and other allies and to 'deter' Russia. For instance, just a couple of days ago, a pair of the B-1Bs flew from RAF Fairford to Lithuania to train with forward air controllers on the ground there, before making an unprecedented stop at Spangdahlem Air Base in Germany to refuel and then heading back to RAF Fairford. Today the big swing-wing bombers headed out on more local missions and upon returning from one of these sorties, a Bone executed a touch and go followed by a touch of afterburner and the execution of an incredible banking climb—almost a wing-over—before landing.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Fox News

Hannity: Biden planning aid to Taliban as the economy tanks, Americans show disapproval with anti-Joe chants

President Biden and his administration are planning to send American taxpayer money to Afghanistan as the economy continues to tank back home with record inflation, gas prices rising, and supply-chain chaos, Sean Hannity said Tuesday during his opening monologue – adding that many Americans are beginning to publicly show their frustration with the White House.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Fox News

Senators Grassley, Johnson demand AG Garland provide update on declassification of remaining Russia probe docs

Republican Sens. Chuck Grassley and Ron Johnson are demanding Attorney General Merrick Garland provide them with an "immediate update" on former President Trump's January 2021 order to declassify records related to the FBI's original investigation into whether members of the Trump campaign coordinated with the Russian government to influence the 2016 election. The outraged senators slam the Justice Department for having made "no apparent progress toward transparency."
CONGRESS & COURTS
WashingtonExaminer

Taliban commander charged with killing three US Army soldiers

A former top Taliban military commander who was previously charged with the kidnapping of a New York Times journalist was hit with fresh charges accusing him of a host of terrorism-related offenses including helping shoot down an American helicopter and leading a deadly attack on a U.S. military convoy in Afghanistan which killed three U.S. Army soldiers.
MILITARY

Comments / 0

Community Policy