Toulouse Olympique are unlikely to spend up to the salary cap but chief executive Cedric Garcia is confident the French club can survive in Super League in 2022.Garcia is pushing ahead with plans for next season after Sylvain Houles’ team secured promotion to the top flight thanks to a 34-12 win over Featherstone in the Million Pound Game in Toulouse on Sunday night.It is the culmination of a dream that began in 2003 when Toulouse lost out, along with Villeneuve, to the Catalans Dragons as the Rugby Football League’s preferred French option.Garcia says the club have ambitions to match the...

RUGBY ・ 5 DAYS AGO