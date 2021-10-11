CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Glasgow, KY

4th region soccer results and schedule for the week

By Henry Royse
wcluradio.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the article(HENRY ROYSE/WCLU SPORTS) High School Regional Soccer got underway this past weekend. Yesterday Glasgow High advanced to the region semifinals. It came down to the wire, as with the help of some penalty kicks Glasgow downed Russellville 4 to 3. Barren County will play their opening round match today at 5:30 taking on Franklin Simpson. Those matches are being played at South Warren. The Scotties advance to the semifinal round Wednesday at 5:30 against South Warren.

www.wcluradio.com

