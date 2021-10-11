CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
After fits and starts, Google’s cloud strategy is finally finding its footing

Cover picture for the articleAvis Budget Car Rental LLC popularized the phrase, “We’re number two. We try harder.” But what do you do when you’re number four?. That’s the challenge facing Google LLC in its drive to overcome a late start, a once questionable commitment and two dominant competitors in the market for public cloud services. With a market share that has languished in the sub-10% market range for a decade, the Google Cloud Platform has a steep hill to climb.

