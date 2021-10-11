CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Binghamton, NY

2nd Heaven Bubble Tea opens on Binghamton University campus

By NC 34 Staff
News Channel 34
News Channel 34
 4 days ago

BINGHAMTON, NY – A recent Binghamton University graduate took what he learned from his time at B-U and just became a business owner.

Leighton Blackwood graduated this past May with a degree in Business Administration with a concentration in Marketing.

Being from New York City, he saw bubble tea shops everywhere, but that’s difficult to find in Binghamton.

During his sophomore year he had the idea of creating a bubble tea store, and being apart of the Kauffman Southern Tier Incubator, he got a lot of advice and resources.

Blackwood says he can’t believe he was able to bring his dream to life especially at his alma mater.

“This is a dream I’ve wanted to accomplish since middle school really so, to see this here now, at my age is really great and there’s a lot more work to be done but I’m really happy to be here,” says Blackwood.

A month ago, 2nd Heaven opened up right on campus in the New Union building, offering bubble tea and other tea based products.

Jim Ruoff the District Manager of B-U Dining Services says opening day there was a line out of the door and it’s been nothing but positive feedback since.

Blackwood says he’s looking to expand and add more to the menu in the future.

2nd Heaven is open weekdays from 12 to 8 and 2 to 8 on the weekends.

Sodexo is the food service provider for Binghamton University.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WIVT - NewsChannel 34.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Binghamton, NY
City
New York City, NY
Binghamton, NY
Lifestyle
Binghamton, NY
Sports
Binghamton, NY
Education
News Channel 34

SUNY: 99.5% of students vaccinated against COVID

The State University of New York (SUNY) told students on September 27 to get vaccinated for COVID or risk being kicked out of classes. Two weeks after they started deregistering students, SUNY said only a small number of students still haven't rolled up their sleeves for the shot.
ALBANY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Binghamton University#Bubble Tea#Business Administration#B U Dining Services#Sodexo#Wivt
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Sports
News Channel 34

News Channel 34

215
Followers
232
Post
22K+
Views
ABOUT

News Channel 34 and Binghamtonhomepage.com focuses on providing our users the most up to date and hyper local content each and every day.

 https://binghamtonhomepage.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy