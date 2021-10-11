Video Included: Lt. Gov. Stratton, Others, Speak At Annual JFK Dinner At Amphitheater

SEE VIDEO: ALTON - The Madison County JFK Dinner at the Amphitheater on Saturday featured Lt. Gov. Julianna Stratton and the Madison County Democrats are celebrating a little differently this year. The Saturday event was held outside at the Amphitheater in Alton. Stratton said she was so proud of the work they had done while in office to help working families and the women of Illinois. She talked about how big strides have been made in regard to equal pay for equal work for women. She Continue Reading