Madison County, IL

Video Included: Lt. Gov. Stratton, Others, Speak At Annual JFK Dinner At Amphitheater

 4 days ago
SEE VIDEO: ALTON - The Madison County JFK Dinner at the Amphitheater on Saturday featured Lt. Gov. Julianna Stratton and the Madison County Democrats are celebrating a little differently this year. The Saturday event was held outside at the Amphitheater in Alton. Stratton said she was so proud of the work they had done while in office to help working families and the women of Illinois. She talked about how big strides have been made in regard to equal pay for equal work for women. She Continue Reading

RiverBender.com

Ribbon Cutting Photo Attached: Home Instead In Edwardsville

EDWARDSVILLE - The Edwardsville/Glen Carbon Chamber of Commerce celebrated the first business anniversary of Home Instead with local franchise owner Nikki Bishop (center) in Edwardsville on October 14, 2021. Home Instead provides trustworthy, kindhearted, senior home care services in your loved one’s home. Additional information can be found at https://bit.ly/EdwardvsilleHomeInstead or by contacting Nikki Bishop at nikkibishop@homeinstead.com. Continue Reading
EDWARDSVILLE, IL
RiverBender.com

Jesse White Announces Illinois Literacy Foundation Completes "10 Ton Challenge" Initiative

SPRINGFIELD - Secretary of State and State Librarian Jesse White announced that the Illinois Literacy Foundation (ILF) completed the “10 Ton Challenge” initiative providing a book to every public school child in the 10 lowest per capita income counties in Illinois. “I am proud to serve as chairman of the Illinois Literacy Foundation and the Illinois State Library’s 10 Ton Challenge. Working with local organizations we are trying to ensure that all Illinoisans, especially Continue Reading
SPRINGFIELD, IL
RiverBender.com

Lane Restrictions On IL 3 In Madison County Beginning Monday

ALTON – The Illinois Department of Transportation announces that intermittent lane restrictions will begin on IL 3 between Bloomer Dr. and Broadway on Monday, October 18, 2021, weather permitting. The restrictions for this stage of work will take place between 6:00 am and 6:00 pm during weekdays and one lane will remain open in each direction at all times. This stage of construction is needed to continue to do pavement repairs and is expected to be completed by late October. This stage Continue Reading
ILLINOIS STATE
RiverBender.com

Former Northeast Missouri City Clerk Sentenced to Prison

ST. LOUIS – Tracey Ray, 48, of Center, Missouri, was sentenced today to eighteen months in federal prison and ordered to make restitution to the City of Center, Missouri in the amount of $314,889.59. Ray appeared before United States District Court Judge Rodney W. Sippel. Ray was the City Clerk of Center, Missouri for many years, since 2004. Beginning in January 2015 and continuing through July 2019, Ray engaged in a scheme to defraud and obtain money from Center, Missouri and its residents Continue Reading
SAINT LOUIS, MO
RiverBender.com

St. Boniface Blesses/Celebrates Its New Gymnasium At Noon, Sunday

EDWARDSVILLE - It has taken several years of hard work and fundraising, but at noon, Sunday, Oct. 17, 2021, the dream of a new gym/multipurpose center named Legacy Hall will be blessed and celebrated at St. Boniface in Edwardsville. This construction is Phase III from the St. Boniface Capital Campaign, “Preserve Our Past, Form Our Future, Leave Your Legacy.” Rev. Jeffrey H. Goeckner, V.F., the lead pastor at St. Boniface Parish, located at 110 N. Buchanan St. in Edwardsville, sai Continue Reading
EDWARDSVILLE, IL
RiverBender.com

William M. BeDell ARC Celebrates Traditions - New And Old

WOOD RIVER - The William M. BeDell Achievement and Resource Center (arc) will host a parade on Friday, November 12 at 11:30 a.m. The agency will also resume its annual tradition of a dance and auction on Saturday, November 13 at 7:00 pm. The second annual parade, honoring our veterans, will take place at the administrative offices and school campus located at 400 S. Main Street in Wood River. The parade was introduced in 2020 as a fundraiser replacing the annual dance which was canceled in compliance Continue Reading
WOOD RIVER, IL
RiverBender.com

Lt. Governor Stratton's Statement On The Passing Of Timuel Black

CHICAGO — Lt. Governor Stratton's statement: "Today, we mourn the loss of legendary civil rights activist and historian Timuel Black. In over a century of life and service, Timuel Black paved the way for justice and equity through his incredible work. "He will forever be embedded in history as a champion for the downtrodden. Timuel Black was a beacon, helping to guide the city, state, and country in the direction of progress. From his work organizing Chicago for the 1963 March on Washington Continue Reading
CHICAGO, IL
#Jfk#Gov#Democrats#Equal Pay For Equal Work
RiverBender.com

Illinois Back 2 Business Grant Program Makes Final Push to Small Businesses

EDWARDSVILLE – Area legislators and local community navigators primed with support and resources for small businesses promoted the Illinois Back 2 Business (BSB) Grant Program during a press conference held at Southern Illinois University Edwardsville on Tuesday, Oct. 12. The B2B Grant Program is a key component of Governor JB Pritzker’s $1.5 billion economic package designed to maximize the impact of American Rescue Plan Act funds provided to Illinois. The B2B application portal Continue Reading
ILLINOIS STATE
RiverBender.com

Gary Rabine: I Stand With Chicago Police Officers In Vaccine Mandate Fight

WOODSTOCK – Gary Rabine, a Republican candidate for Governor, issued the following statement on the City of Chicago’s policy to force police officers to provide vaccination status by October 15, or “be placed in a non-disciplinary, no-pay status." “The fact that City leaders would jeopardize the safety of Chicago residents by laying off police officers for not providing information about their vaccine status is appalling. These leaders don’t care about public safety, Continue Reading
CHICAGO, IL
RiverBender.com

RiverBender.com

