Saint Louis, MO

Remembering A Hero, And A Family's Gratitude Toward Witnesses

 4 days ago
ST. LOUIS – On October 7, 2002, Robert L. Bolden, Sr., and two other men attempted to rob the Bank of America located in the Halls Ferry Circle in St. Louis City. Bolden, armed with a revolver, contacted Nathan Ley, 25, the security guard stationed outside one of the bank entrances. Ley refused to surrender his firearm to Bolden. Bolden shot Ley in the jaw and incapacitated him. Bolden then stepped back and as Ley was going down, Bolden shot him in the head a second time. Ley died Continue Reading

