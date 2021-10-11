Remembering A Hero, And A Family's Gratitude Toward Witnesses

The family of a Native American woman who shot dead her alleged rapist in what she says was self defence, has appealed to a federal judge who could jail her for almost 20 years.Maddesyn George, 27, who has an 18-month-old child, is due to next month appear before a judge who will determine her fate over an incident that happened last summer.On July 12 2020, on the Coleville Indian Reservation in eastern Washington state, Ms George shot and killed Kristopher “Buddy” Graber as he was approaching her car window. She has alleged Graber had raped her the night before and that she...

