Two killed in Mechanicsville crash, Speed blamed

On October 9, 2021, at approximately 8:00 a.m. deputies from the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office responded to the 27000 block of Three Notch Road in Mechanicsville, for the reported serious motor vehicle collision.

Deputies arrived on scene and located a 2017 Chevrolet Silverado truck with two occupants, that had collided into a commercial building. The operator of the truck, William Gregory Baker, age 40 of Mechanicsville, and passenger Nina Marie DiGregorio, age 39 of Leonardtown, were pronounced deceased at the scene. Members of the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office Collision Reconstruction Unit responded to the scene and continued the investigation.

Preliminary investigation determined Baker was traveling southbound on Old Village Road when he failed to negotiate a turn in the roadway, crossed the centerline, struck a guardrail, and continued into the building.

Speed has been determined as a factor in the collision. The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to contact Deputy First Class Shawn Shelko at (301) 475-4200 extension 78147 or by email at Shawn.Shelko@stmarysmd.com.

