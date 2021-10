Osman Touré was crying from the pain of repeated beatings and torture as he dialed his brother’s cellphone number.“I’m in prison in Libya,” Touré said in that August 2017 call. “They will kill me if you don’t pay 2,500 dinars in 24 hours.”Within days, Touré’s family transferred the roughly $550 demanded to secure his freedom from a government detention center in Libya. But Touré was not let go — instead, he was sold to a trafficker and kept enslaved for four more years.Touré is among tens of thousands of migrants who have endured torture, sexual violence and extortion at...

IMMIGRATION ・ 2 DAYS AGO