Waterloo, IA

Will John Deere Workers Strike?

By Elwin Huffman
 4 days ago
A strike deadline is fast-approaching after unionized workers at Deere and Company overwhelmingly rejected a new contract offer on Sunday. In a press release, John Deere officials confirmed that production and maintenance employees represented by the International Union, United Automobile, Aerospace and Agricultural Implement Workers of America (UAW) turned down the new tentative collective bargaining agreements being offered by the company. The vote impacts more than 10,000 employees at 14 John Deere plants in Iowa, Illinois and Kansas.

