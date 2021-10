For the second week in a row, 15 high school football teams from the Cedar Valley and northeast Iowa are ranked by the Associated Press. Nearly half of the region's rated teams are featured among the top five in their respective classes. Three of those teams -- North Linn, North Butler and Grundy Center -- compete in Class A. The Lynx are ranked at No. 2, the Bearcats are No. 3 and the Spartans are No. 5. Another area squad in the survey is East Buchanan, which is ranked at No. 9.

IOWA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO