The Qfm96 Hometown Album – On Sale Now

Philly four-piece Wail released their self-titled debut (review here) on Translation Loss in July. Hot summer nights ensued, peppered with their instrumentalist jazz-funk-whathaveyou sound that was jammy and exploratory but spoke just the same of a master plan at work, even if said plan was to get in the studio and figure it all out later. That may well be what they did. Their first video, for “Astronomy” (premiered here) — and yes, I reused the picture; I think they only have one so far — seemed to show that in action, as it was the band making their way through the song, playing it live and recording the finished version as it happened. An admirable execution of ethic toward capturing a live sound by — wait for it — capturing a live sound.

MUSIC ・ 7 DAYS AGO