Crown them — BA Lady Cougars reign as MAIS 5A softball champions
From the first pitch of the first practice in the worst heat that a Mississippi summer has to offer, this was always the goal for the Brookhaven Academy softball team. The infield was strewn with discarded gloves and equipment Saturday at the teams on-campus softball field. Parents, sibling and all other types of extended family members stood shoulder to shoulder on the diamond — jockeying for position with iPhone cameras at the ready.www.dailyleader.com
