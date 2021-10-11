CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Brookhaven, MS

Crown them — BA Lady Cougars reign as MAIS 5A softball champions

By Cliff Furr
Daily Leader
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFrom the first pitch of the first practice in the worst heat that a Mississippi summer has to offer, this was always the goal for the Brookhaven Academy softball team. The infield was strewn with discarded gloves and equipment Saturday at the teams on-campus softball field. Parents, sibling and all other types of extended family members stood shoulder to shoulder on the diamond — jockeying for position with iPhone cameras at the ready.

www.dailyleader.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Mississippi State
Local
Mississippi Sports
City
Brookhaven, MS
Brookhaven, MS
Sports
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Texas abortion law again on path to high court

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Justice Department said Friday that the federal government will ask the Supreme Court to reverse a lower court decision on a restrictive Texas law that has banned most abortions since September. A federal appeals court on Thursday said the Texas law should stay in force while a Department of Justice lawsuit challenging the law proceeds through the courts. It’s just the latest court action on the law, which is now headed for the Supreme Court for a second time.
TEXAS STATE
CBS News

Alex Murdaugh knows he's going to prison, his lawyer says

Alex Murdaugh "is going to try to right every wrong" and is fully aware that he will go to prison, his attorney Dick Harpootlian said in an interview with "Good Morning America" on Friday. Murdaugh — who was charged Thursday with taking insurance money after his housekeeper's death, and is also suspected of trying to arrange his own death — waived his extradition rights Friday and will likely soon return to South Carolina.
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#College Softball#Fastpitch Softball#Softball Player#College Football#Crown#Brookhaven Academy#Iphone#Silliman Institute
CBS News

Parkland shooter to plead guilty to 17 murders

Former Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School student Nikolas Cruz intends to plead guilty to 17 counts of murder. Three faculty members and 14 students were killed in the 2018 mass school shooting. Manuel Bojorquez reports.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Reuters

U.S. to lift restrictions Nov 8 for vaccinated foreign travelers

WASHINGTON, Oct 15 (Reuters) - The White House on Friday will lift COVID-19 travel restrictions for fully vaccinated international visitors starting Nov. 8, ending historic restrictions that had barred much of the world from entering the United States for as long as 21 months. The unprecedented travel restrictions kept millions...
PUBLIC HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy