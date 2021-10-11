A $360 Disney World Collectible SOLD OUT in Record Time

Tommy Kirk, the former Disney star of such films as Old Yeller and Swiss Family Robinson, has died. He was 79. Kirk was huge for Disney, as big or bigger than Kirk Douglas, until a 1964 drug arrest and rumors of his homosexuality changed his image. According to Variety, Disney chose not to renew his contract after discovering that Kirk had gotten a boyfriend while filming The Misadventures of Merlin Jones. After parting ways with Disney, Kirk found a new home at AIP and the Annette Funicello beach-blanket films of the mid-’60s. Funicello was also a member of the Disney diaspora. But then Kirk was arrested for possession of marijuana and (prescribed) barbiturates. He was recast in AIP’s How to Stuff a Wild Bikini.

