Mustangs lose to Williamsburg, finish season hosting Mid-Prairie

The Mustang football team fell to 4-3 on the season after a 41-8 loss to Williamsburg last Friday night. Davis County's only score came in the third quarter when Carson Maeder found Easton White on an eight yard pass. The Mustangs will finish the regular season this week with a home game against Mid-Prairie. Action begins at 7:30 p.m. Friday night at Mustang Stadium. The junior varsity game begins at 5 p.m.