Crypto Billionaire Winkelvoss Twins of Facebook Infamy Underwrite Vanity Movie About Rowing Starring Michael Shannon
You remember the Winkelvoss twins: they claimed also to be founders of Facebook and sued Mark Zuckerberg back in the day. Their settlement with him was a measly $65 million. They were played by Armie Hammer in “The Social Network.” They started the website Guest of a Guest and a couple of financial companies. They are reported to be crypto currency billionaires.www.showbiz411.com
Comments / 0