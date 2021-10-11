Crypto Billionaire Winkelvoss Twins of Facebook Infamy Underwrite Vanity Movie About Rowing Starring Michael Shannon

"Your are gonna learn something that can't be taught in a book or classroom." Vertical Entertainment has released an official trailer for Heart of Champions, a sports drama formerly known as Swing before this release retitle. This recently premiered at the Oldenburg Film Festival a few months ago. The film is about a trouble rowing crew. During their last year at an Ivy League college in 1999, a group of friends and crew teammates' lives are changed forever when an army vet takes over as coach of their dysfunctional rowing team. Michael Shannon stars as Coach Murphy, with a cast including Alexander Ludwig, Charles Melton, Alex MacNicoll, Ash Santos, Lilly Krug, and David James Elliott. This doesn't seem like it has anything new to offer, just another story of a team learning to play together to be better, like so many other sports movies before. And it's produced by the Winklevoss twins, which should tell you plenty about it.

