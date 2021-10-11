CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Crypto Billionaire Winkelvoss Twins of Facebook Infamy Underwrite Vanity Movie About Rowing Starring Michael Shannon

By Roger Friedman
Showbiz411
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleYou remember the Winkelvoss twins: they claimed also to be founders of Facebook and sued Mark Zuckerberg back in the day. Their settlement with him was a measly $65 million. They were played by Armie Hammer in “The Social Network.” They started the website Guest of a Guest and a couple of financial companies. They are reported to be crypto currency billionaires.

First Showing

Michael Shannon is a Rowing Coach in 'Heart of Champions' Trailer

"Your are gonna learn something that can't be taught in a book or classroom." Vertical Entertainment has released an official trailer for Heart of Champions, a sports drama formerly known as Swing before this release retitle. This recently premiered at the Oldenburg Film Festival a few months ago. The film is about a trouble rowing crew. During their last year at an Ivy League college in 1999, a group of friends and crew teammates' lives are changed forever when an army vet takes over as coach of their dysfunctional rowing team. Michael Shannon stars as Coach Murphy, with a cast including Alexander Ludwig, Charles Melton, Alex MacNicoll, Ash Santos, Lilly Krug, and David James Elliott. This doesn't seem like it has anything new to offer, just another story of a team learning to play together to be better, like so many other sports movies before. And it's produced by the Winklevoss twins, which should tell you plenty about it.
TheWrap

Michael Shannon to Star as Senator Joseph McCarthy in Political Drama

Michael Shannon will play the fiery, controversial Republican U.S. senator Joseph McCarthy in a feature film about his life called “McCarthy.” The film will be presented to buyers at the upcoming American Film Market. Václav Marhoul, the director of “The Painted Bird,” will direct Shannon in “McCarthy,” and the feature...
NewsTimes

Michael Shannon, Emilia Clarke, Dane DeHaan Starring in Joe McCarthy Biopic

Michael Shannon will portray U.S. Senator Joseph McCarthy, a venal politician so evil he spawned his own -ism, in the aptly named film “McCarthy.”. The two-time Oscar nominee, known for off-beat performances in the likes of “Nocturnal Animals” and “Revolutionary Road,” will try to find the dark heart of the demagogue who used show-trials and red-baiting to rise to power on a wave of anti-communist hysteria. He will be aided in that effort by director Václav Marhoul and a cast that includes “Game of Thrones” star Emilia Clarke and “The Place Beyond the Pine’s” Dane DeHaan. Scoot McNairy (“C’mon C’mon,” “Argo”) rounds out the ensemble.
