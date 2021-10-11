CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

Spongebob Squarepants is now an Xbox Series X

By N. Ingraham
Engadget
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGaze, if you will, upon the Xbox Series X. It is a black video game console, with aggressively square edges. Its design connotes "serious video gaming." This is a video game console for Gamers, if you'll forgive all the baggage that comes with the word. Now, behold this Xbox Series...

www.engadget.com

Comments / 1

Related
BGR.com

Black Friday video game deals: PS5, Xbox Series X, more

Planning for the holidays is a must in this day and age. You’re likely going to need to allocate some money from your budget on what you purchase for others around that time. Hot items that are going to cost more during the year are usually purchased on Black Friday or Cyber Monday. That’s because some of the best deals you’ll find are during that time. We’re here to keep track of some of the best Black Friday deals out there. Make sure to visit our posts on TVs, smart home deals, and laptops. But we’re here to discuss video games...
VIDEO GAMES
GamesRadar+

Cyber Monday PS5 and Xbox Series X TV deals: maximize console gaming performance for less

Cyber Monday PS5 and Xbox Series X TV deals offer something of a second chance to pick up one of the best TVs for PS5 and Xbox Series X for less than they would otherwise retail for - which can be thousands of dollars in some cases. The higher price tags are indicative of the functionality of some flagship models which is needed to enjoy the technical advances that the current generation of consoles can offer: HDR and 120Hz refresh rate support being just the starting point.
VIDEO GAMES
gamingintel.com

Xbox Series X Stock Shortage to Continue into 2022

Bad news gamers, the huge Xbox Series X stock shortage isn’t going to end any time soon. See what Phil Spencer said about the lack of next-gen consoles. It probably won’t be news to you that it’s almost impossible to purchase a next-gen console at the moment. In fact, ever...
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Xbox Series X#Design#Gamers#Smash Bros#Tmnt
noobfeed.com

Scarlet Nexus Xbox Series X Review

Anime games tend to focus on the fans of the source material and because of that, the games are usually of mediocre quality. They deliver a solid experience but never try to go beyond what is expected. Scarlet Nexus does more than what is expected of it and delivers something amazing. An extraordinary experience with a varied and tactical combat system with some bland side missions to extend the adventure. Scarlet Nexus is one of Bandai Namco's best games and if you're a fan of anime this is something you don't want to miss out on.
VIDEO GAMES
mobilesyrup.com

Microsoft’s Xbox Cloud Gaming is now powered by Xbox Series X hardware

Microsoft’s Xbox Cloud Gaming platform (formerly called xCloud) is now powered by Xbox Series X hardware. In a statement to The Verge, Microsoft confirmed the upgrade and says that it should result in better framerates and load times. That said, unfortunately, Xbox Cloud Gaming is still locked to 1080p 60fps streams and hasn’t yet made the leap to 4K.
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Xbox
NewsBreak
Microsoft
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Nickelodeon
cogconnected.com

Hell Let Loose Out Now on PS5 and Xbox Series X

Hell Let Loose is a strategic, 50 vs. 50, squad-based World War 2 first-person shooter, and it is available now on Xbox Series X and PS5 and was already available on PC. If you are a PlayStation Plus subscriber, you can get the game as a part of the October free games lineup.
VIDEO GAMES
Digital Trends

The best horror games for Xbox Series X

If you love horror games, you should be excited about the Xbox Series X. Horror is a gaming genre that particularly benefits from advances in graphics support for lighting, speedy loading times, and extra detail on the screen. If you’re getting chills just thinking about it, we’ve got the list for you: These games are works of excellent horror on the Series X or specifically enhanced for Series X gameplay!
VIDEO GAMES
windowscentral.com

This 75-inch Samsung 4K TV is PS5 and Xbox Series X ready — and now $800 off

You can get a big screen for a big discount thanks to the latest deal from Best Buy. If you want to play the best games for the Xbox Series X and Series on a big screen, Best Buy has a deal worth checking out. The 75-inch Samsung Q80A is down to $1,900, which is close to the lowest price we've ever seen for the TV.
TV SHOWS
noobfeed.com

Alan Wake Remastered Xbox Series X Review

When it launched back in 2010 Alan Wake received a lot of positive reception but that did not translate into sales. Over the years the game would generate a huge cult following and now the title has been remastered for modern audiences to enjoy. Remedy has improved the game's performance and added small enhancements to the gameplay while maintaining the original experience. The story is still brilliant as ever and with the inclusion of all the DLC content players can enjoy one of the best paranormal experiences in 1 package. Alan Wake Remastered gives gamers another chance to experience one of the greatest supernatural thrillers in gaming.
VIDEO GAMES
mobilesyrup.com

Xbox Series X now available through All Access at GameStop

The Xbox Series X is now available at GameStop through Microsoft’s Xbox All Access financing program. The financing provider is ‘PayPlan’ by RBC, and monthly costs are the same, including $39.99 for the Series X and $29.99 per month for the Series S. It’s worth noting that both plans include...
VIDEO GAMES
gamefreaks365.com

Samurai Shodown Xbox Series X Review

Samurai Shodown returns with a slower, more deliberate fighting game that is accessible enough for new players, while also having the depth of a modern day fighter. Let’s kick this off by being brutally honest: I love fighting games, but I’m absolutely terrible at them. The one I ever got the best at was probably Injustice 2, but even then I was only mediocre. I’ve played plenty of fighting games over the last two decades, but Samurai Shodown was one of the more interesting experiences I’ve had with them. It isn’t the typical fast-paced fighter that most people are probably used to with Injustice, Mortal Kombat, and Dragon Ball FighterZ in this day and age. It’s a slow, deliberate game that really rewards those who learn its intricacies.
VIDEO GAMES
gamespew.com

Now Available on PS5 and Xbox Series X/S, There’s Never Been a Better Time to Play Ghostrunner

We were pretty blown away when we played Ghostrunner on PC last October. Awarding it an outstanding 9/10 in our review, we praised its stunning visuals, pounding soundtrack, and fast-paced gameplay that balances skilful environmental traversal with brutal combat. We died a hell of a lot of times while playing it, causing some frustration, but we kept going back for more because when you finally get it right it’s like appearing in your very own action movie. Those who played Ghostrunner on PS4 or Xbox One at the same time, however, might not have been quite so impressed thanks to a slower framerate and less impressive visuals. And those playing on Switch a little later, well… at least it allows you to play the game on the move.
VIDEO GAMES

Comments / 0

Community Policy