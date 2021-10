STAUNTON - Bank of Hillsboro has officially opened its new permanent branch in downtown Staunton at 227 East Main Street. “We are extremely excited to be in the new location and have permanent roots in the community that has welcomed us with open arms,” said SVP Regional Manager Mike Ward. “We chose this new location because of our commitment to Staunton and our desire to help revitalize the downtown area. The customer compliments for the new facility have been outstanding.” Continue Reading

STAUNTON, IL ・ 7 HOURS AGO