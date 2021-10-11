UM professor reported for ‘disturbing,’ ‘ethically bankrupt’ blog

SOUTHLAKE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – New allegations of racism in Southlake will seem for many like old news: until you look deeper into the root of the current issue, Texas’ controversial new law banning so called “critical race theory.” “If your elementary school child is being taught critical race theory, you should be delighted and excited, because she’s in law school,” says Joe R. Feagin, PhD, a Harvard Educated Distinguished Professor of Sociology at Texas A&M. According to Dr. Feagin, the anger and outrage over CRT is a non-issue. “It’s not being taught.” Until last year, critical race theory was an obscure academic movement,...

SOUTHLAKE, TX ・ 9 HOURS AGO