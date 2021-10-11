CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Instacart CEO says online grocery shopping has room to grow

By DEE-ANN DURBIN, AP Business Writer
WRAL News
WRAL News
 4 days ago
When the pandemic hit the U.S. last year, grocery delivery company Instacart suddenly became a lifeline for millions of consumers. Sales volumes skyrocketed; in one month, the company added 300,000 drivers to keep up with its orders. “We saw five years of growth packed into one year,” Instacart CEO Fidji...

