CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Sioux Falls, SD

Tiger at Sioux Falls zoo contracts COVID-19

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 4 days ago

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — A tiger at a Sioux Falls zoo has contracted COVID-19.

KELO-TV reported that officials at the Great Plains Zoo say Keesa tested positive for the virus. Staff noticed Keesa was coughing and acting lethargic during the first week of October. The source of Keesa’s infection is unknown.

Other big cats at the facility, including two tigers and a pair of snow leopards, also have shown COVID-19 symptoms. All the animals are being tested and have been taken off exhibit for care and observation. The zoo’s veterinarian, Louden Wright, said most of the cats are recovering.

Zoo employees wear personal protective equipment when working with animals susceptible to COVID-19, but Wright said someone who was asymptomatic likely passed the disease to the cats.

Other zoos across the country have reported COVID-19 infections in big cats. The U.S. Department of Agriculture has approved a vaccine for susceptible animals. Great Plans Zoo officials say when they receive the vaccine their animals will be inoculated.

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

COVID-19 delta surge continues to recede in Nevada

RENO, Nev. (AP) — Nevada health officials say rural areas with low vaccination rates remain a concern, but overall COVID-19 trends continue to improve statewide, with a test positivity rate that’s dropped below 8% for the first time since early July. “The delta surge continues to recede across Nevada, with...
NEVADA STATE
The Associated Press

California OKs new protections for leatherback sea turtles

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California has added the Pacific leatherback sea turtle to its endangered species list, guaranteeing more protections for a rapidly dwindling population. The California Fish and Game Commission voted Thursday to add the turtles under the state’s Endangered Species Act. The world’s largest turtle species have been...
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Associated Press

Alaska Federation of Natives annual meeting will be online

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — The Alaska Federation of Natives annual convention, the largest gathering of Indigenous people in the state, will be all virtual this year, organizers announced Friday. The decision was made after federation leaders consulted with state federal and tribal health officials and reviewed current COVID-19 data trends,...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Sioux Falls, SD
Coronavirus
Sioux Falls, SD
Pets & Animals
City
Sioux Falls, SD
Sioux Falls, SD
Lifestyle
Sioux Falls, SD
Health
The Associated Press

Sandwich-themed New Orleans festival put off due to COVID-19

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — A November festival dedicated to New Orleans’ signature sandwich is being postponed until next year. The decision by organizers to postpone the Oak Street Po-Boy Festival was announced Friday. It was made as Louisiana is coming off its fourth — and worst — surge of COVID-19, during which the daily hospitalization rate climbed above 3,000 in August. Hospitalizations were down to 456 in Friday’s figures.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

612K+
Followers
330K+
Post
285M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy