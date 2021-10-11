CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Will Risk Parity Blow Up…???

By Harris “Kuppy” Kupperman
When something that is this widely adopted blows up, it tends to blow up spectacularly. For four decades, the US stock market has traded up and to the right. During those brief moments of setback, treasuries rallied strongly. The fact that these two asset classes seemed to offset each other, creating a smoothed-out return profile, was not lost on certain fund managers who created portfolios comprised of the two. Then, to better market this portfolio to the sorts of institutional investors who cannot bear drawdowns, the overriding strategy was given the pseudo-intellectual sounding Risk Parity moniker.

What big bank earnings tell us about America's economy

The biggest US banks move trillions of dollars...
