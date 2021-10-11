BT opens digital research centre with University of Suffolk
UK operator group BT has opened up a new £10 million research and engineering facility at its Adastral Park campus. The DigiTech Centre is designed as somewhere students, academic professionals and businesses can use to develop their digital skills with a view at pursuing an ICT career. It apparently cost £9.6 million to make and it’s not clear how much each of the stakeholders chipped in. It seems to be affiliated to the University of Suffolk, thus creating the opportunity for a bunch of telecoms-specific qualifications.telecoms.com
