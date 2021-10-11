CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Forza Horizon 5 Barn Finds: Every location, car rewards, unlock requirements, and more

By Zachary Boddy
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleForza Horizon 5's Barn Finds contain something special for every player. In Forza Horizon 5, players will be greeted by a colossal amount of content in which to partake, much of which revolves around exploring the colorful open world. However, one of the biggest features that excite players when they enter a Forza Horizon game is the inclusion of Barn Finds. Much like their real-world counterparts, Barn Finds involve finding classic gems abandoned by time, and restoring them to their previous glory. In Forza Horizon 5, players will have over 10 Barn Finds to discover and restore.

