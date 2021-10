Travelers driving north along South Main Street in the heart of downtown Greensburg can get a glimpse of the city’s past. But they have to look up to the left, and be quick. A neon sign that once told the world what the building at 124 S. Main held is visible only briefly. Although it is clearly visible during the day, it no longer burns at night. And a glance of the sign peaking from the third floor of the building next to the St. Vincent DePaul Store may leave motorists wondering, “What’s that?”

GREENSBURG, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO